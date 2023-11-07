Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Rick and Morty, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, rick and morty, season 7

Rick and Morty: Here's That Heartbreaking Oasis/"Live Forever" Cover

Here's that heartbreaking cover of Oasis' "Live Forever" from Rick and Morty S07E04: "That's Amorte," performed by Kotomi & Ryan Elder.

"What was most important to me about that sequence is that when we see those montages of people’s lives in movies, they always follow a very standard arc. Interested in a thing, gets a job at the thing, makes the thing. And life is not at all like that. It is a huge number of detours and disappointments that make your life; it’s not a direct path. It’s like a river with a bunch of branches": writer Heather Anne Campbell

"Unmortricken" S07E05 carries a ton of mystery and some early spoiler warnings.

"It wasn't the death. It was the complexity of life." Adult Swim's Rick and Morty has been having a strong seventh season – but the animated series blasted back into Emmys territory with S07E04: "That's Amorte." An episode that spent most of its time being a darkly satirical take on capitalism, insatiable consumer appetites, and spaghetti took an emotional turn at the end that still has us tearing up thinking about it. Looking to give folks a better appreciation of the meaning behind the opening quote, Rick broadcasts the final moments of the terminally ill Fred's life while a cover of the hit Oasis song "Live Forever" plays. Performed by Kotomi and Ryan Elder (and originally written by Noel Thomas Gallagher), the stripped-down take on the song serves as a heartbreaking soundtrack to a man's life – a man who wanted his death to have meaning & dignity.

Here's a listen to Kotomi & Elder's cover of "Live Forever" from the most recent episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty – followed by a look behind the scenes of "That's Amorte" and a look ahead to what we know so far about "Unmortricken":

In the following look behind the scenes of "That's Amorte," episode writer Heather Anne Campbell, series co-creator Dan Harmon, and co-executive producer Rob Schrab explain how spaghetti can come to represent so much more:

"What was most important to me about that sequence is that when we see those montages of people's lives in movies, they always follow a very standard arc. Interested in a thing, gets a job at the thing, makes the thing. And life is not at all like that. It is a huge number of detours and disappointments that make your life; it's not a direct path. It's like a river with a bunch of branches," Campbell explained during an interview with Variety regarding the episode. The moment in question comes near the end of the episode when Rick broadcasts the final reflections of the terminally ill Fred to the planet. With an accompanying cover of the Oasis song "Live Forever," we see the realistically complicated path that his life took before finding happiness.

With this week's episode, we're turning up the flames on our dumpster fires of random speculation – why? Because S07E05: "Unmortricken" is being promoted under stealth mode. No early screeners and the promo that aired for this weekend's chapter made it known up front that it's going to be spoiler-filled. We're assuming that Rick Prime will be making a return – but could we also see the return of Evil Morty? For some reason, we can't shake this feeling that Rick Prime is going to capture our Rick – and then attempt to take over his life. Seeing if the family, Dr. Wong, The President, and others could tell or not could lead to some very interesting fallout. Here's a look at what we've been shown of the season's fifth episode so far – but we're wondering if we're even going to get the episode's cold open later this week.

