Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Charged with Felony Domestic Violence Justin Roiland, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty co-creator, was charged with felony domestic violence by the Orange County District Attorney.

Justin Roiland, co-creator of the Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty, has been charged with felony domestic violence based on a criminal complaint filed in May 2020 by the Orange County District Attorney. Based on a copy of the complaint obtained by NBC News, as well as available public documents seen by the news organization, the incident in question took place around January 19, 2020. It involved an "anonymous Jane Doe" who Roiland was dating at the time. Based on NBC's reporting, Roiland was charged in May 2020 and then arrested & released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020. Roiland would be arraigned in October 2020, where he would plead not guilty to one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit. Roland's most recent court hearing took place in Orange County, California, on Thursday. NBC reports that Roiland's attorney confirmed that a plea offer was made available to Roiland, though no details were made available, and another hearing was set for April 27th (with the 42-year-old required to attend).

NBC News Reports on Protective Order Filed Against Justin Roiland

NBC News also offered details of the protective order filed against Roiland in October 2020, as well as the court minutes. Set to run through October 2023, the order states that Roiland "is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person" who was named in the protective order (though not named in public reporting). In addition, Roiland was instructed not to "go within 100 feet" of the individual and to "turn in any firearms" that were in his possession. Beyond the criminal complaint and available public documents, other details of the case (police body camera footage, police reports, abuse investigation reports, medical reports, interview recordings, etc.) are being shielded from the public under a protective order (as is the affidavit supporting Roiland's arrest).