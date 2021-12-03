Riverdale S06E05 "Rivervale" Finale: 100th Episode Looks Kinda Creepy

While we're still not sure we have everything that's going on clear in our heads heading into next week's "Chapter Ninety-Nine: The Witching Hour(s)," we're holding out hope that Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina and her visit with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) will clear some things up for us. Now we have something to add more fuel to the dumpster fires of random speculation. Earlier today, The CW's Riverdale released the preview images for "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox"- which as you can tell, is the long-running series' 100th episode as well as the last chapter of whatever the hell's been going on. With Jughead (Cole Sprouse) looking for answers to what exactly "Rivervale" is, we see a number of previously-dead faces returning as well as a sense that we're looking at images from 2-3 different "dimensions" (for lack of a better phrase). Just to be clear? If this turns out to be a dream, a "coma" scenario, someone's story we're watching playing our, or things like that, we're going to feel righteously ripped off.

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 5 "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox": 100th EPISODE — Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

The sixth season of RIVERDALE begins with a special five-episode event arc entitled "RIVERVALE." Picking up where season five ended, with Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) deciding to give their romantic relationship another shot, just as a bomb planted by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) under Archie's bed was about to go off. Strangely, that bomb seemingly doesn't explode, and when Archie and Betty wake up the next morning, they're living in the town of Rivervale, their lives in Riverdale but a distant dream. It's hard to believe, but things in Rivervale are much darker and creepier than in Riverdale. There are ghosts, curses, witches, demons, human sacrifices, and special guest stars galore — including a visit from everybody's favorite twenty-something witch, Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka)! How did our characters come to be in Rivervale? And what, exactly, is Rivervale? An alternate universe? A dream dimension? Limbo? Archie's coma fantasy? The mystery will be revealed in RIVERDALE's hundredth episode, "The Jughead Paradox."

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Supergirl, Glee), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Publisher & CEO).