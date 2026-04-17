Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue: Here's Our S01E15: "For Those Who Weren't Heard" Preview

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue S01E15: "For Those Who Weren’t Heard."

Article Summary Boston Blue S01E15 reunites Danny Reagan with ex-partner Maria Baez for a high-stakes NY–Boston homicide.

Lena and Danny face personal and moral dilemmas as their homicide case reveals family dynamics and tough choices.

Upcoming episodes tackle hospital crises, serial killers, and emotional family secrets in Boston Blue Season 1.

Exciting guest stars, episode overviews, and sneak peeks set up the dramatic season finale event.

In tonight's episode of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue, First up, Danny's (Wahlberg) former NYPD partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) returns, joining him and Lena (Martin-Green) in a homicide investigation that spans Boston and Brooklyn. For a preview of what's about to go down tonight, check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's episode, S01E15: "For Those Who Weren't Heard." In addition, we also have overviews and images for S01E16: "Anatomy of a Bomb" and S01E17: "L'dor Vador"- along with an overview and images for May 22nd's season finale, S01E20: "Patrol.

Boston Blue S01E15 – S01E17 & Season 1 Finale Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 15: "For Those Who Weren't Heard" – When a Brooklyn homicide leads to a dangerous cross‑city case, Danny and Lena reunite with Danny's former NYPD partner Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to uncover the truth and protect a vulnerable victim. Meanwhile, separate investigations test personal loyalties and moral boundaries as the team confronts difficult family dynamics. Directed by Brad Turner, with a story by John Dove.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 16: "Anatomy of a Bomb" – When a crisis erupts at a local hospital over a critical transplant error, Danny and Lena work to calm a volatile situation while the rest of the team uncovers a darker mystery tied to the case. Meanwhile, an unexpected encounter pushes Lena to reflect on her past. Directed by Randy Zisk, with a story by Estevan.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 17: "L'dor Vador" – When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with a familiar ally in a tense race against time. Meanwhile, health scares and long‑kept family secrets surface, forcing members of the team to confront personal truths. Bridget Moynahan guest stars as Erin Reagan. Directed by Anton Cropper, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Elliott Patzkowsky.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 20: "Patrol" – A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. As the D.A. election draws closer, shifting dynamics and an unexpected incident heighten the urgency and raise new questions for everyone involved. Directed by Sherwin Shilati, with a story by Brandon Sonnier & Brandon Margolis.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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