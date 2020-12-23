Riverdale Season 5 Poster, Tagline Only Add to Time Jump Mystery

Okay, we'll admit it. Riverdale creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been doing a pretty good job screwing with our heads having the time jump take place after the first three episodes because it's making it harder to figure out where to place the clues. We've been warned about "The Lost Highway" and given a look at a not-too-friendly truck that looks to play a major role. We've seen Vanessa Morgan in full-on "Toni Topaz, the Serpent Queen" mode (with Morgan confirming that her pregnancy will be written into the time jump) and KJ Apa in full-on "shirtless fireman mode." We've had key art that got our hopes up for an "Afterlife with Archie" adapt, and tried figuring out if what's around the bloody phone receiver was ice or glass. We've even seen preview images and a trailer- but they don't tell viewers much regarding the time jump since they're from the opening trifecta. Aguirre-Sacasa did offer a post-time jump clue in his previous post, showing Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) in "hella swole" towel-wearing mode.

So what's next? How about the new season poster and key art that was released on Wednesday(above and below)? Under the tagline, "Redemption. Rebirth. Renewal.", we see our main four displayed in a very "interesting" way- and is that a truck in Betty's (Lili Reinhart) background? Following that, we have a look at the "motion poster" released that is just chock full of creepy music, dark tones, and ominous editing. Our first impression? Some serious mixed messages because the tagline sounds like the title of a motivational course. Our second impression has us wondering if we need to tell you how much this just keeps dumping more gasoline on our dumpster fires of speculation. I'm just saying that if we don't get Riverdale overrun by the walking dead, we riot.

Here's a look at the previously-released trailer that raises just as many creepy new questions as it answers- especially considering the footage takes place before the time jump (make sure to listen for the "truck" clue that drops):

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.