Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Rooster

Rooster Season 1 Ep. 4 Preview: Greg Lets Loose, Katie Tries Dating

Greg avoids a party, and Katie re-enters the dating scene in tonight's episode of HBO's Rooster, S01E04: "Angry, Like An Angry Person."

Article Summary Greg tries to dodge Walt’s party by helping a student, but things don’t go as planned in Rooster S01E04.

Katie’s suspension is over, and she jumps back into the college dating pool—advice flies from all sides.

Watch the official Rooster episode 4 trailer plus images and more to get hyped for tonight’s debut.

Catch previews, fresh images, and inside info on the newest Rooster episode, "Angry, Like An Angry Person."

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for HBO and Showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses's Steve Carell, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai-starring Rooster. In S01E04: "Angry, Like An Angry Person," Greg's (Carell) attempt to avoid Walt's (John C. McGinley) party doesn't exactly go the way that he expected. Does that mean it's a bad thing? Not necessarily… Meanwhile, a no-longer-suspended Katie (Clive) thinks it might be time to re-enter the dating scene – and it doesn't look like she's lacking in people telling her what (and what not) to do. Check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more – all waiting for you below:

Rooster Season 1 Episode 4 "Angry, Like An Angry Person" Preview

Rooster Season 1 Episode 4 "Angry, Like An Angry Person" – To avoid Walt's party, Greg throws himself into helping a student. With her suspension lifted, Katie contemplates casual dating.

Set on a college campus, the comedy centers on an author's (Carell) complicated relationship with his daughter (Clive). Of course, further complicating the matter is that his daughter burnt down a faculty house and punched a faculty member in the face – and that's not even close to the only drama in play. Joining Carell are Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

HBO's Rooster stems from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, and is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

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