Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race S18E13: "Karens Gone Wild" Preview: Improv Meltdown

Our remaining queens get a chance to unleash their inner Karens in tonight's round of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race S18E13: "Karens Gone Wild."

Article Summary RuPaul's Drag Race S18E13 delivers a chaotic improv challenge inspired by viral "Karen" meltdowns.

Julianne Nicholson joins the judging panel as the queens showcase their acting and comedy skills.

Nini Coco survives last week's lip-sync; tensions rise as the competition heats up among top queens.

Meet the diverse Season 18 cast, with new aftershow episodes and behind-the-scenes content on MTV.

After giving a group of cowboys some sweet drag queen makeovers, last week's round of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 (check out our review) ended with Discord Addams and Nini Coco competing in a lip-sync challenge to Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)." When the smoke cleared, Nini Coco would live to fight another day – while Discord Addams was sent home. That brings us to our preview for S18E13: "Karens Gone Wild," with actress Julianne Nicholson (Paradise; Hacks) on hand as a guest judge as our queens show off their improv skills to a "Karen meltdown" theme. Along with an official overview, we have a "First Lewk" at tonight's round, followed by a highlight from last week. In addition, Kori King and Bianca Del Rio offer their thoughts in the latest edition of "The Pit Stop," while Michelle Visage offers the latest edition of "Whatcha Packin'."

Drag Race S18E13: "Karens Gone Wild" Preview

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 13: "Karens Gone Wild" – The queens face off with RuPaul in a chaotic improv challenge inspired by viral "Karen" meltdowns. Actress Julianne Nicholson (Paradise; Hacks) guest judges.

Get to Know Your Season 18 Queens! (UPDATED)

Returning this season to rule the roost are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Now, here's a rundown of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18's 14 queens and their respective backstories, followed by the "Ruveal" video that was released, which includes interviews with each of the queens. In addition, the Emmy Award-winning aftershow RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following (9:30 PM ET/PT) on MTV, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate.

Darlene Mitchell – Los Angeles, CA | @itsdarlenebtw A country, camp queen, Darlene Mitchell blends soap opera glamour with Midwestern trailer trash panache. Known for her signature Peg Bundy-style hair, she originally hails from Greentown, Indiana, and once performed under the name Trash. After 10 years in drag– but a 5-year hiatus from the performance circuit– Darlene comes to the competition to see if RuPaul and the main stage can coax her back out of her bedroom once more.

Jane Don't – Seattle, WA | @heyjanedont Inspired by old-school funny ladies like Bette Midler and Joan Rivers, Jane is a comedy queen serving up sharp jokes and even sharper shoulder pads. Counting as her drag sisters both Bosco (Drag Race Season 14 and All Stars 10) and Irene The Alien (Drag Race Season 15 and All Stars 10), Jane Don't walks into the competition ready to make her own mark – and make the other queens sweat.

Juicy Love Dion – Miami, FL | @thejuicylove Small in size, colossal in talent, Juicy Love Dion turns every performance into a masterclass in dance. Self-described as "Miami's Afro-Cuban dancing doll," Juicy brings energy, precision, and flair to every stage she steps on. A proud member of the Dion Dynasty, she's the drag daughter of Morphine Love Dion, and technically the drag granddaughter of fellow competitor Athena Dion– proving that in the Dion Dynasty, the juice flows through every generation.

Myki Meeks – Orlando, FL | @myki.meeks "Gorgeously stupid, and stupidly gorgeous," Myki Meeks is Orlando's dynamic theatrical powerhouse. A self-described "recovering theater kid," Myki blends glamour with camp, lights up the room as a host, and is known back home for her quick wit and ease with a microphone. A talented actress and consummate performer, Myki brings a stage presence that will keep the competition on its toes.

Nini Coco – Denver, CO | @theninicoco A high-energy, high-fashion diva from the Mile High City, Nini Coco is equal parts theatrical and fierce. A skilled costume designer, she blends conceptual looks with show-stopping performances. Having quit her day job as a mechanical engineer, she's here to prove that trading blueprints for sequins is a risk worth taking – because in her world, it's all or nothing.

Other famous faces set to appear this season include Teyana Taylor, Benny Blanco, Law Roach, Jamal Sims, Dove Cameron, Zara Larsson, Brooke Shields, Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Pinnock, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Sherman, and Leland. Our queens are competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar," as well as an official makeup collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics and a cash prize of $200,000, during the 18th season.

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race sponsors include ViiV Healthcare and Native. Follow the season on X , Instagram , TikTok , Threads , and Facebook for all the latest (join the conversation using #DragRace).

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