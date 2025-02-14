Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 7 Preview: It's "Snatch Game" Time!

Check out our preview/viewing guide for MTV's RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 7: "Snatch Game" - with Quinta Brunson as a guest judge.

Welcome back to your preview/viewing guide to MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17! Last week saw Hunter Schafer (HBO's Euphoria) join the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series – and Hormona Lisa leave the competition, losing the lip-sync competition ("Get Him Back!" by Olivia Rodrigo) to Lana Ja'Rae. This week, one of the funniest actors/comedians walking the planet these days – Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) – serves as a guest judge for S17E07: "Snatch Game," as our remaining queens impersonate celebrities in the classic quick-fire comedy game show. In addition, "Global All Stars" winner Alyssa Edwards drops by the "werkroom."

Here's a look at your "First Lewk" at tonight's episode, followed by a look back at last week's lip-sync between Hormona Lisa and Lana Ja'Rae. Later in the post, we have the latest edition of "The Pit Stop" – with Monét X Change joined by Asia O'Hara to recap last week's Sea Sickening Ball

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Guide

Where & When Can I Watch MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17? Each 90-minute episode airing on Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

Who's Hosting & Serving as Mainstay Judges for MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17? Of course, Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul will be joined by mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison.

What Are Our Queens Competing For? The title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000 (courtesy of TodayTix).

Wait! What's This About "The Badonka Dunk Tank"?!? Following the lipsync, each eliminated queen has a chance to receive immunity and save themselves from having to sashay away. Queens will choose from 10 levers and if they pick one of the two levers that dunks Michelle, they get to remain in the competition. If not, they will be eliminated.

Who Are This Season's MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Guest Judges? The star-studded line-up of guest judges includes Katy Perry, Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Julia Schlaepfer, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Quinta Brunson, Jamal Sims, Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Is "RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked" Returning? The Emmy Award-winning aftershow will premiere immediately following at 9:30 pm ET/PT on MTV. "Untucked" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.

How Can I Stay Up to Date on MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race"? For more information and up-to-date news, follow on X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and Facebook for all the latest tea. Make sure to join the conversation using #DragRace.

Meet Your Season 17 Queens!

UPDATED: The Season 17 cast now includes Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles, CA), Arrietty (Seattle, WA), Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, NJ), Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, FL), Kori King (Boston, MA), Lana Ja'Rae (New York, NY), Lexi Love (Louisville, KY), Lydia B Kollins (Pittsburgh, PA), Onya Nurve (Cleveland, OH), Sam Star (Leeds, AL), and Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, FL). Now that you've gotten a chance to meet this season's "Drag Race" queens, here's a little bit more about each of them heading into the premiere (followed by some video profiles):

Acacia Forgot – Los Angeles, CA (@acaciaforgot): This honky-tonk diva puts the country in California. Glitzy, glamorous, and with a penchant for blonde hair, Acacia Forgot has never met a rhinestone she didn't like. Musically talented, as well as being a singer-songwriter, Acacia plays the guitar, piano, banjo and ukulele. Will this aspiring country star also become America's Next Drag Superstar?

Arrietty – Seattle, WA (@arrietty_theelf): Arrietty hails from the House of Dubois – her drag mother is none other than Drag Race season 15's Irene (The Alien) Dubois. Obsessed with the fantasy genre, this uniquely creative queen designs and sews her own outfits, often with a "futuristic elf" aesthetic. Add in the ability to beat a mean mug when needed, and this talented, twisted queen is ready to go all the way in the competition!

Crystal Envy – Asbury Park, NJ (@thecrystalenvy): With looks so polished, it's hard to believe this makeup artist and drag queen has only been performing for 3 years. In New Jersey, Crystal swiftly dominated the club scene. Crystal Envy's name comes as a mixture of their birth name, Chris, and the fact that every outfit she wears is bedazzled and sparkly. This pageant princess commands a club crowd, but can Crystal hold that same command over the judges this season?

Jewels Sparkles – Tampa, FL (@thejewelssparkles): Out of drag, this youthful queen has a sweetness and innocence and is a self-described "ditzy, clumsy bimbo." But don't be fooled – Jewels intends to enter the competition with intention and strategy. With influences that range from Ariana Grande to Priscilla Presley to her Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage, you'd be foolish to underestimate this talented doll as merely a "look queen."

Kori King – Boston, MA (@koriking): This boisterous queen has rapidly risen to the top of the Boston scene, amassing a respectable TikTok following along the way. Only in the drag game for 2 years, Kori has already been awarded Boston's Best New Performer To Watch award, and is the name on everybody's lips. She is season 16 finalist Plane Jane's drag sister, so expect a razor-sharp wit and somebody who tells it like it is!

Lana Ja'Rae – New York, NY (@lanajarae): Lana's drag mother is Luxx Noir London, from season 15 of Drag Race, so expect a level of fierceness from this fashionista! Luxx saw Lana competing in a New York drag competition and was so impressed that she approached her backstage and asked if she could adopt her on the spot. Bringing legs and body to the main stage, Lana is ready to strut away from this competition with a crown!

Lexi Love – Louisville, KY (@mslexilove): Lexi Love is a full-time "playmate" at Play, Louisville, a bar known for its high-energy drag excellence. As a performer, Lexi knows how to turn the party up – but she's also someone you'd love to kick it with. Having survived a period of homelessness and drug addiction, she has emerged a stronger and more independent queen and is ready for the re-birth of Lexi to take over the world!

Lydia B Kollins – Pittsburgh, PA (@foreheadbrows): To understand this absurdist, unique queen, you only need to know that the "B" stands for b*tthole. Named after Winona Ryder's character in Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz, and inspired by Tim Burton, John Waters and David Lynch, Lydia B Kollins is a queen who values creativity over perfection. Will the judges find Lydia's looks BOOTYful, or will her time on Drag Race be a disASSter?

Onya Nurve – Cleveland, OH (@onyanurve): Smashburger cook by day, enchanting and in-demand drag artist by night. Onya Nurve got bitten by the performance bug in high school and took an artistic career path to drag via a BFA in Painting from the Cleveland Institute of Art. A comedic actress as well as being able to belt out a tune, Onya represents a real threat in this competition!

Sam Star – Leeds, AL (@samstarqueen): Stunning, stylish, SOUTHERN! Sam is quite the Renaissance queen, having trained in musical theater and being a retired gymnast/cheerleader who can do back handsprings! With polished makeup skills and a gorgeous mug, Sam has gone on to win an impressive number of pageant titles for such a young queen: it's no surprise to learn that Trinity The Tuck is her drag mother and mentor.

Suzie Toot – Fort Lauderdale, FL (@suzie.toot): Suzie's uniqueness is her greatest strength in drag. A professional tap dancer with a look rooted deeply in 1920s and 30s fashions, Suzie describes herself as the "cross-section between Betty Boop and Lucille Ball." A skilled actor with a wild sense of humor and excellent comedic timing, Suzie hopes to wow the judges with her quirky take on drag!

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer for MTV, and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer.

