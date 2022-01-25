Saturday Night Live Intro Video Welcomes Willem Dafoe & Katy Perry

With this past weekend's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live (with SNL alum Will Forte & musical guest Måneskin) catching the attention of both ESPN First Take as well as FOX "News" (both for very good reasons), we're curious to see what's in store for this Saturday when Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe & musical guest Katy Perry take the stage. Of course, with this being Tuesday that means it's time for our host-musical guest combo to be formally introduced via video (though technically, Dafoe snuck in an early appearance this past Saturday during Forte's opening monologue).

So without further ado, here's a look at Dafoe and Perry's official video welcome to Studio 8H from earlier today, with NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend for another new episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Willem Dafoe Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAP0iCB7nAU)

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).