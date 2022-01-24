Saturday Night Live: ESPN First Take Responds to SNL's Late-Night Take

While our coverage focus is shifting towards Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe & musical guest Katy Perry as they get ready to take the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, we have a fun update on this past weekend's Will Forte-hosted (with Måneskin as the musical guest) episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Though oddly enough, it's about a sketch getting a lot of attention even though it never made it to our screens that night. In the "Cut for Time" sketch that was released, Forte's Todd LeVane (from "Sportshorse") joins ESPN First Take co-hosts Molly Qerim (Chloe Fineman), Stephen A. Smith (Chris Redd), and Michael Irvin (Kenan Thompson) to debate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as we've come to love about "talking head" sports shows, it doesn't take long for the yelling and hot take one-upping starts. On Monday, the cast from SNL got a chance to find out exactly what Smith, Qerim, and Irvin thought.

Just in case you need a refresher or you haven't had a chance to check out the "Cut for Time" sketch yet, you can check it out below before getting to know how the folks over at ESPN First Take felt about it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ESPN's First Take – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RMF-TQyKtU&t=196s)

Here's a look at Smith's tweet giving his thumbs up (especially with Thompson's Irvin):

And now the script gets flipped as Smith, Qerim & Irvin gets a chance to react to Fineman, Redd & Thompson's impressions of them from over the weekend:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stephen A. reacts to the SNL First Take skit 🤣 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRpgxBEr7cw)

