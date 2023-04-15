Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson, Lil Uzi Vert Confirmed for May 6th Earlier tonight, NBC's Saturday Night Live confirmed that Pete Davidson is returning to host on May 6th, with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert.

As Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) lights up the stages with musical guest Karol G, we're getting an update on how NBC's Saturday Night Live is shaping up for the remainder of its Season 48 run. Earlier this week, EW reported exclusively that SNL alum Pete Davidson (Peacock's Bupkis) will be returning to take on hosting duties – and that's now been confirmed (with rapper/singer Lil Uzi Vert joining as the musical guest). "When it's your own show, and I'll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and topical political humor or whatever in the culture, and they're making fun of you, and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark [and] the show just made fun of you, so why [is the audience] going to laugh at you? They just dogged you," Davidson shared with Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Punisher) on the Real Ones With Jon Bernthal podcast earlier this month. "And you're like, 'I'm a f***ing loser, man.," Davidson added.

Saturday Night Live Preview: Ana de Armas/Karol G

SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez joined our host & musical guest for this week's on-set promo. In the first promo, Hernandez tries to keep the rhyme game going. Following that, Yang suffers an in-the-moment identity crisis. And in the third promo (in Spanish), Hernandez offers Karol G some respect & appreciation for her music – who shares that she's excited to be there. As for Yang? Well, he's the beach. Yup. You'll understand in a minute…

And here's a look back at de Armas during the read-thru on Wednesday:

And here's de Armas & SNL cast member Chloe Fineman's midweek sketch from earlier today, as the two engage in a little "method brainstorming" ahead of this weekend's episode:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.