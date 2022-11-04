Saturday Night Live Previews Weekend with Ego Nwodim's Studio 8H Tour

Okay, so this was something new, very cool, and definitely worth doing every week. Let me explain. Usually, on a Thursday night, NBC & Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live would've posted an on-set promo with host Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) and musical guest Steve Lacy. But for whatever reason, that didn't happen this week. But what we did get earlier today was SNL cast member Ego Nwodim (one of our major favs) taking us on a mini-mic (you'll understand) tour of Studio 8H as the team continues getting everything together for Saturday Night. And along the way, we get a chance to meet some of the important players who make sure the show hits our screens. In fact, we even get a guest appearance from none other than SNL writer & Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall.

With Schumer and Lacy set to take the stage of NBC's Studio 8H this weekend, here's a look at Nwodim's tour of the work being done to prepare for this weekend:

Looking Back at Amy Schumer's Saturday Night Live Week

On Wednesday, we got a chance to check out Schumer & members of the SNL cast during the read-thru for this weekend. And since I see Sarah Sherman & Colin Jost together, I hope that means another round of Sherman headline-bashing Jost on "Weekend Update" is on the way.

That brings us to the midweek sketch (also from Wednesday), with Schumer joined by SNL cast member James Austin Johnson as the latter does a rundown of Schumer's rider. With our host being a new mom, there are definitely some needs that the baby will have. Like loose cigarettes. Or a gun.

Here's a look at how it all makes sense (along with an unexpected cameo from SNL cast member Michael Longfellow):

And here's a look back at the official intro "welcome video" for Schumer and Lacy that was released to kick things off:

