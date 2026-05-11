Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals: Nia DaCosta Directing Pilot, Ep. 2; Set as Series EP

Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals has tapped Nia DaCosta to direct the pilot and second episode.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals taps Nia DaCosta to direct the pilot and episode 2, with DaCosta also joining as EP.

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun lead the eight-episode Sex Criminals adaptation for Prime Video.

Imogen Poots and John Reynolds star as Suze and Jon, a pair who stop time during sex and turn to bank robbery.

Based on Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky’s acclaimed Image Comics series, Sex Criminals has been years in the making.

We've been liking more and more what we've been hearing about Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals. The eight-episode live-action take is being spearheaded by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), and Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) – with Nanjiani also set to star. Last week, we learned that Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Seekers of Infinite Love) had been tapped as the show's leads. Now, the news has hit that filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode, and has joined the series as an executive producer. In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction and Zdarsky. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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