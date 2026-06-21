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Peacemaker, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, South Park, The Walking Dead, Sugar, The Boys, Peacemaker, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary The Walking Dead leads with Scott M. Gimple addressing The Ones Who Live issues and Dead City Season 3 teasing Negan and Maggie.

Doctor Who gets a jolt as Alex Kingston weighs in on the franchise pause and shares her pick for the next Doctor.

Peacemaker, The Boys, South Park, and Sugar deliver fresh updates, from secrets and bloopers to behind-the-scenes insight.

The Daily Dispatch also rounds up The Vampire Lestat, My Adventures with Superman, SNL, Svengoolie, MLW, and WWE.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, My Adventures with Superman, South Park, SNL/SNL UK, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live & Dead City, MLW/WWE, Svengoolie, Sugar, The Boys, Peacemaker, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 21st, 2026:

The Vampire Lestat E02 Late-Night Thoughts: Drama, Sass, Rock & Roll

My Adventures with Superman: Our S03E02 "Mobile Suit Toyman" Preview

South Park: Trey Parker Explains The Show's Weekly Writing Process

SNL Separation Anxiety: What Were SNL 51's Most-Watched Moments?

The Walking Dead: Scott M. Gimple Addresses "The Ones Who Live" Issues

MLW Fusion Celebrates 200 Episodes with Special 2-Hour Event Tonight

Svengoolie Rolls Out "The Time of Their Lives" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Sugar: Laura Donnelly on Showrunner, Farrell, Werewolf by Night & More

Kinder Joy Launches New Limited-Edition Stranger Things Collection

WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn Officiates His Way into Title Match

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03 Teaser: Negan & Maggie, Unstoppable

The Boys Final Season Bloopers Bring Lots of Potty-Mouthed Goodness

Peacemaker: James Gunn Appreciates John Cena Being "Great at Secrets"

The Vampire Lestat S03E03 "Toronto" Trailer: Nicholas, Magnus & More

Alex Kingston on Doctor Who Pause, Pitches Who Could Be Next Doctor

John Byrne/MCU, TWD's Future, Elmo/World Cup: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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