Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 E03 Clip: Can't Drink Away the Loneliness

Lestat sings about the loneliness in this clip from AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat S03E03: "Toronto."

Article Summary AMC’s The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3 clip spotlights Lestat singing through a loneliness he can’t drink away.

The Vampire Lestat S03E03 “Toronto” teases Lestat’s backstory as Louis confronts long-unfinished business.

IGN’s exclusive preview shows The Vampire Lestat balancing rockstar spectacle with Lestat’s raw emotional isolation.

The Vampire Lestat Episode 3 puts Molloy and Lestat face-to-face as the interview digs into his Paris years.

After some very cool musical side trips, it's time to get back to business. Of course, that "business" is previewing wjat's ahead with this weekend's chapter of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat. With Lestat (Reid) set ot offer up some serious backstory and Louis (Anderson) looking to take care of some unfinished business, the season-long tour stops in "Toronto" this weekend. In an exclusive clip released by IGN, we get to see much more than Lestat performing – we see him confront the loneliness that he's feeling, a feeling he can't "drink" away.

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 Episode 3: "Toronto" – Molloy finally lands an unsurprisingly difficult Lestat in the hot seat, probing him about his time as a Parisian actor, relationship with a childhood friend, and transformation; Louis tends to some long-unfinished business in Detroit. Written by Anusree Roy.

In the upcoming rock and roll-centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by "muses" from his wild and rebellious past. As his band's popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat's influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat's power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population. In addition to Reid, The Vampire Lestat stars Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle.

In addition, the season also stars Ella Ballentine (Black Conflux) as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles (Apples Never Fall) as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven) as Marius, and Damien Atkins (Slings & Arrows) as Magnus. Also, Sheila Atim (The Irregulars, The Underground Railroad) has been officially cast as Akasha, the first vampire in existence. In addition, Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek) is set as Larry, Ryan Kattner (Destroy All Neighbors) as Salamander, Seamus Patterson (Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities) as Alex, and Sarah Swire (The Boys) as TC.

The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

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