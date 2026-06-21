Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series #217: Dusty & Coyote Sandstorm 2-Pack

Dusty returns as Hasbro debuts G.I. Joe Classified Series #217: Dusty & Coyote Sandstorm, a desert-ready specialist two-pack.

Article Summary Hasbro adds G.I. Joe Classified Series #217 with Dusty and coyote Sandstorm in a desert warfare 2-pack.

Dusty’s desert specialist roots shine with updated survival gear, environmental protection, and mission-ready weapons.

The articulated G.I. Joe Classified figure includes 9 accessories, while Sandstorm features an alternate head.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Dusty & Sandstorm preorders are live now for $51.99 with an October 2026 release.

Dusty returns to the G.I. Joe Classified Series with #217, and he is joined by his coyote companion, Sandstorm. This new Joe release highlights one of the character's more defining specializations: desert warfare and survival operations. A staple of the Real American Hero era, Dusty has long been associated with extreme-environment missions where heat, sand, and isolation pose unique tactical challenges. Now, Dusty and Sandstorm are ready to take on a hidden Cobra compound hidden inside the desert with updated, detailed, new desert-combat gear like environmental-protection equipment, survival accessories, and of course, mission-ready loadout options.

G.I. Joe Dusty maintains Hasbro's high articulation standards and will work with all of the G.I. Joe Classified series vehicles and gears. Sandstorm is a nice addition to the set, giving this soldier a fun furry companion to go on the deadly mission with. Together, the pair form a cohesive unit that expands Dusty's operational identity beyond a single figure release. Pre-orders are already live for the G.I. Joe Classified Series #217 Dusty and Coyote Sandstorm 2-pack et. They will be priced at $51.99 with an expected October 2026 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #217, Dusty & Coyote Sandstorm

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Dusty & Coyote Sandstorm come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Dusty figure contains 9 character-inspired accessory pieces, including a beret, mask, backpack, knife, scarf, and weapon accessories. Coyote Sandstorm comes with an alternate head.

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