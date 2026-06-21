Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, anticipated titles, ultimate

Absolute Wonder Woman/Superman Top Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman top the fifty most anticipated comics this coming Wednesday

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #21 is the most anticipated comic this Wednesday, leading League of Comic Geeks pull lists.

Absolute Superman #20 follows at #2, giving DC Comics the top two spots in this week’s most wanted releases.

Marvel’s Ultimate line draws attention with Ultimate Endgame #5 and Ultimate Universe: Finale #1 on the chart.

The top 50 anticipated comics mix DC, Marvel, Image and more, based on active reader pull-list interest online.

DC Comics sees Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman take the top two of the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for Wednesday, as Marvel's Ultimate Universe finally comes to an end…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 24th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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