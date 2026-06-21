Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: anna faris, mom

Mom Star Anna Faris Discusses Why She Left CBS's Hit Comedy Series

Anna Faris recently opened up about why she left CBS's hit sitcom Mom and chose not to return before the series wrapped up its run.

Article Summary Anna Faris reveals why she left Mom after Season 7, saying she lost focus during a complicated period.

Mom wrote Christy Plunkett out by sending her to Georgetown law school, but Faris never returned for Season 8.

Speaking on Happy Sad Confused, Faris says her seven years on Mom were intense, amazing, and deeply meaningful.

The interview touches on Mom, Faris's career, Hollywood struggles, and why she still hesitates to unpack it all.

For a short time, one of the bright spots in CBS's sitcom lineup was Mom, with Scary Movie star Anna Faris leading the cast, a show focused on the dysfunctional relationship between mother and daughter, with Allison Janney playing opposite as her mom. The show picked up steam in later seasons, but at the end of Season 7, Faris abruptly felt the show. Storyline-wise, the writers started Season 8 saying that her character, Christy Plunkett, left her home in Napa to attend Georgetown law school on a full scholarship, but Faris never returned to the show for that final season, not even for a cameo to cap off the run. Now, six years later, we have found out why.

Anna Faris Explains Her Departure From CBS Sitcom Mom

Faris recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with host Josh Horowitz, where they discussed the Scary Movie franchise's recent revival, her career overall, some of the issues she's faced in Hollywood, and other topics. About 41 minutes into the show, the subject of Mom comes up, and Faris admits she lost focus near the end but might need an entire podcast episode to delve deeper.

"I do think the intensity towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus. […] It was a complicated time, and I think I should work it out, probably on more podcasts. […] I'm always hesitant to really chew into my experience on Mom because seven years is a huge chunk of time and filled with any chunk of time that seven years gives. Being a part of an intense, amazing project. I have people who come up to me with their Smiley Face [mask], and then there's Mom, and I feel really moved that I have been that I've touched lives."

The episode is an interesting listen and includes a story about how Faris almost died of carbon monoxide poisoning, as well as her work on the film Lost In Translation. Scary Movie is in theaters right now.

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