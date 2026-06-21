Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: christian ward, Ignition Press, John J. Pearson, The Patron

Christian Ward & John J. Pearson's The Patron, From Image To Ignition

Christian Ward And John J. Pearson’s The Patron, from Image to Ignition and now going to FOC

Article Summary Christian Ward launches The Patron, his first creator-owned comic in four years, teaming with artist John J. Pearson.

Ward’s new Ignition Press thriller follows a killer patron who boosts young artists’ value by orchestrating their deaths.

John J. Pearson hand-paints each artwork in The Patron, spotlighting distinct styles and Eisner-level ambition.

The Patron #1 hits Final Order Cutoff tomorrow, with buzz from Si Spurrier, Rob Williams, and David Dastmalchian.

Christian Ward is best known as a bestselling and award-winning artist and one of the most sought-after cover artists in the industry. But in recent years, he's built a well-earned reputation as a talented writer – most recently with two well-received DC series, Batman: City of Madness and Two-Face.

Next month will see the launch of the first creator-owned series written by Ward in four years, the last being Blood Stained Teeth at Image, The Patron. How will his recent tour of Gotham drive interest in his most personal work to date? For the new series at Ignition Press, he's teamed with John J. Pearson, an equally sought-after illustrator thanks to his work on The Department of Truth and The Infernals, also at Image.

Given both their painterly styles and fine art and teaching backgrounds, it's not surprising that Ward has described "The spark that would become The Patron appeared in one of the purest light bulb moments I've ever had." Apparently, they hatched the comic over a curry in Harrogate years ago when Pearson relayed a story that one his original art collectors had joked his art would be worth more after he died.

That idea isn't a new one… or one without grounding in reality. Examples as recent at Matthew Wong who passed in 2019 at 35, causing his works to jump from tens of thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands and then millions. Or Noah David, before him, who died at 32 in 2015, whose paintings sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. And of course, possibly the most iconic examples of Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Except in The Patron, a mysterious benefactor, Mr Cherish, turns out to be a serial killer who scouts and supports emerging artists… before killing them to make their works more valuable. When he targets young artist Matty Barnes, it may cost him his murderous fine art empire.

Leaning into the premise, Pearson is hand-painting every piece of fine art in the series, varying styles to capture each of Cherish's victims' unique artistic approaches. The painstaking approach is the sort of thing that may very well get Pearson his second Eisner Award, which he previously won in 2021 for Blue In Green alongside collaborator Anand RK, who contributed the incentive cover for The Patron #1 revealed yesterday.

Speaking of which, The Patron #1 is on Final Order Cutoff tomorrow, a fact that is fairly inescapable if you follow either Ward or Pearson on social media. In addition to ringing endorsements from fellow countrymen and comic writers Si Spurrier and Rob Williams, actor, podcast host, and writer David Dastmalchian thinks you should preorder. And how can you say no to the Polka-Dot Man?

THE PATRON #1

Written by Christian Wardm Illustrated by John J. Pearson, Colors by John J. Pearson

All the great artists have one thing in common…they're dead.

A true patron of the fine arts, Mr. Cherish has dedicated his life to scouting and supporting emerging artists, launching countless unknowns from obscurity into industry superstardom.

Unfortunately for these young artists, the secret to Cherish's success is their untimely demise. Nothing makes a work of art more desirable and valuable to collectors than the passing of its creator, and Cherish has refined his ability to orchestrate spectacular tragedies without leaving a trace…before selling his dead protégés' oeuvres for massive profits.

Painter Matty Barnes is primed to become Cherish's next 'hit,' but when the script is flipped on this latest murder, a shocking twist puts his empire in the crosshairs.

Writer Christian Ward (Batman: City of Madness, Event Horizon) and artist John J. Pearson (The Department of Truth, The Infernals) put their own life's work on the page in a highbrow thriller at the bloody intersection of art and commerce! Both creators will contribute a full series of variant covers, alongside a special incentive cover on #1 by Eisner Award-winning artist Anand RK (Deicidium, The Beauty).

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