Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Our Updated Season 2 Finale Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's Season 2 finale of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 finale packs food poisoning, family friction, and a rekindled romance.

Episode 21 sees Mandy and Jim clash while running the store as Georgie and Ruben are sidelined by illness.

Episode 22 turns tense as Georgie and Mandy react to Mary growing closer to Fagenbacher in the season ender.

The updated Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage finale preview also rounds up the trailer and sneak peeks for both episodes.

You would think a serious case of food poisoning and a rekindled old flame would be more than enough for a season finale – but that's not the case with the Season 2 finale of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. While S02E21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" sees Mandy (Osment) and Jim (Will Sasso) butting heads as the business's "substitute teachers, it's S02E22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House" where things get really interesting. It seems like there's a line in the sand between Mary (Zoe Perry) and Georgie (Jordan) when it comes to Mary spending time with Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher) – and it's going to come to a head. Check out the overviews, images, trailer, and sneak peeks at tonight's two-episode, one-hour season ender:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Finale Preview

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" – Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben. Meanwhile, Audrey panics when Connor rekindles an old flame. Story by Steven Molaro & Rachel Intrieri, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House" – Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). Also, Audrey struggles to cope with Connor's absence. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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