Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Alex Kingston on Doctor Who Pause, Pitches Who Could Be Next Doctor

Alex Kingston weighed in on Doctor Who being put out to tender and dropped the names of two actors she could see being the next Doctor.

Article Summary Alex Kingston reacts to Doctor Who being put out to tender, calling the pause devastating but not a cancellation.

Kingston says a Doctor Who break could be healthy, giving the BBC time to find a bold new creative direction.

She believes loyal Doctor Who fans will keep the franchise alive through rewatches, audio dramas, and comic cons.

Alex Kingston names Edward Bluemel and Damien Molony as two actors with the fun, heart, and energy for Doctor Who.

From a Christmas Special that wasn't, and Russell T. Davies and Bad Wolf departing, to the long-running show being put out to tender for a new creative/production team, we've lost count of the number of questions that still remain about the future of Doctor Who – and how we got here. Since the news broke, we've heard from a number of famous faces from across "The Whoniverse" about what this all means, including Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, Steven Moffat, and others. For this go-around, Alex Kingston spoke with the Oxford Mail about the decision to tender the series, even dropping a name or two when it comes to who she thinks would make a great Doctor.

Kingston on "Doctor Who" Tendering Announcement: "Who knows what's going to happen now that there's been the sort of official announcement. It's sort of been put on ice; let's just say that it's just been put on ice, and it's been saved like River Song was. I know that's going to be devastating for the fans because it is just one of those incredibly enduring shows. It's part of English culture, like royalty and scones."

Kingston on Tendering Decision Being a Good Move: "I think maybe it's a good thing to just take a little bit of a breath now it's just been put on ice. The same thing happened in the late 1980s through the 90s, but it might just need a little bit of a moment to have somebody else come along who can take the reins of Russell T [Davies], take them confidently, and take the Doctor then in another direction."

"Doctor Who" Fans Will Keep the Franchise Alive in Other Ways: "We have this huge fan base all over the world, and they will be massively disappointed, but they are so unbelievably loyal that they will watch replays and listen to the audio stories, which we are keeping it alive with. I think that's going to be where the fans will kind of continue that connection."

Kingston on How Comic Cons Help Keep "Doctor Who" Alive: "It is amazing because I do quite a lot of the Comic Cons, and that's lovely because I get to be with Doctors that I either haven't worked with before or haven't seen for ages. For us, it's a way of sort of reconnecting and socialising, and you become such a family that even though you may never have worked together, you feel like you know each other completely. So I really think the Comic Cons are a great way of connecting with those fans, and that keeps the show alive in people's hearts."

Kingston Drops 2 Names for Future Doctor Consideration: "I think it's got to be somebody who has got fun in them, but also heart and soul. He's now about to play [Hercule] Poirot, but I thought Edward Bluemel would be a brilliant Doctor. I've worked with him on 'Discovery of Witches,' and he's got all of the characteristics and qualities that would make a good Doctor. But then I also just worked on a theatre play called Copenhagen with Damien Molony, who just happens to be Bergerac. We had a lot of time sitting on stage, and I would watch him, and he was so physically energised and active that there were times when I was sitting there going, 'You could be a really good Doctor'. I shouldn't have been thinking about that, yes, I'm the expert [having played the character's wife]. I mean, there are so many actors that could do it, but who knows."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!