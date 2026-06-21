Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: annecy, pokemon

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu Art Released

The Pokémon Company International and Aardman Animation released new artwork for Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.

Article Summary The Pokémon Company International and Aardman Animation unveiled new Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu art.

Announced at Annecy, the 2027 Pokémon stop-motion series follows Sirfetch’d and Pichu on a wild Galar quest.

The Pokémon adventure promises peril, rivalries, alliances, big laughs, and a growing friendship across the region.

Phil Rynda and Aardman’s Sarah Cox praised the project’s storytelling, handcrafted charm, and love for Pokémon.

Welcome to the first official day of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in Annecy, France, with The Pokémon Company International and Aardman Animation wasting little time making some very big news. Phil Rynda, Director of Original Animation at The Pokémon Company International, spoke at Aardman's panel about Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu, offering a key art poster for the upcoming stop-motion animation project spotlighting the show's two main characters. Set for 2027, "The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu" is described as an epic journey through the wilds of Galar. Our heroes embark on a gallant quest to help and protect Pokémon across the region. Their missions rarely go as planned, but their noble deeds forge their friendship as they step bravely into the unknown. Peril, alliances, rivalries, extraordinary Pokémon, and endless laughs await them. Rynda also noted that the adventure will take place in Pokémon's Galar region, which shares quite a few geographical similarities with the real-world UK.

"It's an honor to take part in Aardman's panel at Annecy and talk about the shared commitment to quality, strong storytelling, memorable characters and a genuine respect for audiences and fans," Rynda shared. "This project gives us a unique opportunity to tell stories from the point of view of Pokémon, made possible by Aardman's extraordinary craft, remarkable artistry. Their warmth, and affection for this much-loved Pokémon cast are evident in every brilliantly crafted frame."

Sarah Cox, chief creative director at Aardman, added, "Aardman teams are delighted to bring the vivid physicality of stop frame animation into the Pokémon world. Director Tom Parkinson and his team have created a hand-crafted spin on the wonderful Pokémon we all know and love, with comedic storytelling that celebrates the quirks, eccentricities and charms of our heroes as they explore Galar on a delightfully offbeat Quest. Aardman and Pokémon share a strong commitment to creativity and talent on this shared quest of our own to bring joy to audiences across the world."

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