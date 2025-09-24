Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Trailer: CBS Previews Morena Baccarin-Starring Series

With the "Fire Country" spinoff premiering October 17th, CBS released an official trailer for Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country.

If you're a fan of CBS's shows, then you know that Sunday, October 12th, kicks off the network's big premiere week of new and returning shows. On Friday, October 17th, Morena Baccarin and W. Earl Brown-starring Sheriff Country will hit screens with its series premiere – and now, we have our best look yet at the "Fire Country" universe spinoff series. Along with our updated preview of the season opener (waiting for you below), we have the official trailer waiting for you above.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot" – Emmy Award nominee Morena Baccarin stars as Mickey Fox, a straight-shooting sheriff in the small rural town of Edgewater, Calif., and stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone ("Fire Country"), who must balance the demands of law enforcement with the complexities of motherhood, community politics and a past that won't stay buried.

When a young boy is caught stealing food, Mickey uncovers a disturbing case of child abuse that leads to a high-stakes rescue and a cliffside standoff that could cost lives. Meanwhile, Mickey's daughter Skye is newly sober, but her path to sobriety is complicated by her relationship with a troubled young man whom her mother arrested. "Sheriff Country," an expansion of the universe of the hit drama "Fire Country," is a story of redemption, resilience, and the power of community.

With the story by Joan Rater, Tony Phelan, and Max Thieriot, and the teleplay by Rater and Phelan, the season opener was directed by James Strong.

To help get you up to speed before the spinoff series premieres, CBS released Fire Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Alert the Sheriff" and Season 3 Episode 16: "Dirty Money" (that's right, the full episodes):

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

