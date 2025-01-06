Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: golden globes, shogun

Shōgun Season 2 Writers' Room "About Six Weeks" From Ending: Marks

At the Golden Globes, EPs Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks offered an update on where things stand with the writers' room for Shōgun Season 2.

Article Summary Shōgun Season 2 writers' room wraps in "about six weeks," shared EP/Showrunner Justin Marks at the Golden Globes.

In September 2024, scripts began progressing with three to four outlines being considered.

Shōgun dominates Golden Globes, winning top drama, best actor, actress, and supporting actor.

The FX hit series explores power struggles in 1600 Japan amid civil war and European influences.

It was back in September 2024 when we last checked in on how things were looking regarding a second season of series co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, and Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun. That was when Marks and Kondo shared that the writers' room had been open for "like 47 days in right now." In addition, they shared that they had "three outlines that we're really excited about; we're about to add the fourth." In terms of scripts, the duo noted that they "will come soon" and that they were about 12 pages into the first one.

Flashing ahead close to four months later, the critically acclaimed saw its award-winning dominance continue at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes – walking away with top honors for best drama, best actor (drama series) to Sanada, best actress (drama series) to Sawai, and best-supporting actor (drama series) to Tadanobu Asano. The big night also brought updates, with Kondo and Marks offering a big-time update on the writers' room. "Well, it's ongoing," Kondo shared. "We're still trying. We haven't given up. And I'm not sure what we can say." Marks added, "We're about six weeks from the end of the writers' room."

FX's 10-episode limited series "Shōgun" is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as "Lord Yoshii Toranaga" who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, "John Blackthorne" (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, "Toda Mariko" (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

The cast of FX's 10-episode limited series Shōgun includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.

Produced by FX Productions, the limited series sees Marks serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo (with Hiroyuki Sanada serving as a producer).

