Firefly Teasing in The Daily LITG, 1st of March, 2026
Firefly Teasing was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.
Firefly Tease and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Firefly Tease Isn't Con, Podcast or Crossover; Fillion Recruits Maher
- Batman #7 Preview: Joker Reboots Himself for Best Batfriend
- New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Mutants 4-Pack Unveiled
- Spoilers! That Joker Foldout From Batman #7… In Bits
- Absolute Wonder Woman Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Spoilers: Scott Snyder Reveals Nick Dragotta's Absolute Scarecrow
- Scrubs Creator Addresses JD-Elliot Revival Backlash, Provides Context
- Jim Lee Draws Gambit, Lois Lane And Mary Jane In Superman/Spider-Man
- Absolute Superman #17 Preview: Parasite Goes All-You-Can-Eat
- Svengoolie Launches "The War of the Worlds" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview
And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…
- Lawsuit Over Cancelled Angoulême Comic Art Festival Begins Next Month
- Separated At Birth: John Tyler Christopher's Star Wars #10 Boba Fett
- Nectar #1 From Vault Comics Sells For $48, Only Released Next Week
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in The Daily LITG, 28th of February 2026
LITG one year ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar quotes Buffy to honor Michelle Trachtenberg
- Sarah Michelle Gellar Quotes "Buffy" to Honor Michelle Trachtenberg
- Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Confirms Nightshade Begins New Series
- The DC Multiverse Ends as DC Comics Debuts New Mattel Partnership
- Wonder Man Is "The Best Show No One's Ever Seen": Brad Winderbaum
- What Happened To Scarlet Witch After Multiverse Of Madness, Revealed
- Marvel Comics To Publish Giant-Size Spider-Man As Well
- Official: That Is NOT The MCU Scarlet Witch In The TVA Comics
- Marvel To Publish X-Men: From The Ashes: Demons And Death in June
- Supergirl And A Trans Gender Major Misunderstanding
- Comic Stores Can Sell Jim Lee's Batman #158 Early, 6.08 PM Local Time
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Separated At Birth: Lovestruck And… Lovestruck
- Atom! Freeman On How To Fix Comics At ComicsPRO
- DC Comics' Offerings Up, Up And Away For Superman Day, 18th of April
- Toxic Avenger Vs Jesus Christ in Ahoy Comics' May & June 2025 Solicits
- Raymar Brunson's Bonegrinder in Cosmic Lion's May 2025 Solicits
- Honouring Michelle Trachtenberg in The Daily LITG, 28th February, 2025
LITG one year ago… The Lateness of JSA
- Geoff Johns' Justice Society Of America Gets Later… Is It Personal?
- DC Comics Pay Their Cleaners More Than Their Associate Editors?
- Transformers Autobots Stand United 5-Pack Coming Soon from Hasbro
- Jason Aaron Going Back To Basics On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Todd McFarlane's Knights Vs Samurai, She-Spawn, Bloodletter & Spawn 77
- Star Trek: William Shatner Not Feeling Bruce Campbell's Kirk Swap
- Will Batman #150 Reveal He Is Bruce Wayne To The World? (Spoilers)
- The Final Pieces Of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira. Mysterium & Magneto
- Stan Lee's Sloppy Seconds In The Silver Age Sixties
- Eric July Launches His Rippasend Comic Fulfilment Service
- Marilyn Monroe as Vulnerable Babysitter on Sweethearts 119, at Auction
- Ziff-Davis Disney-Inspired Comic Romance Cinderella Love, at Auction
- The Ridiculous Rarity of the Romance Fox Giants, Up for Auction
- Bleeding Cool's First Look Inside Next Week's Batman #145 (Spoilers)
- The Startling Shift in Lev Gleason's Lovers' Lane, Up for Auction
- PrintWatch: Second & Third Prints For Batman #142-144 & Hellblazer #1
- John Buscema Covers Orbit's 1952 Romance Comics, Up for Auction
- Archie Comics Joins Diamond Deluxe, Hope They Survive The Experience
- Fantagraphics Brings Back Peter Bagge's Hate For June 2024
- Superior Comics' Elusive GI War Brides #1, Up for Auction
- Simon & Kirby's Groundbreaking Title Young Romance, Up for Auction
- The Fall Of X On A Leap Year in the Daily LITG, 29th of February 2024
LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg, "Real Borg" S03 Statuses
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 3: Randy's New Obsession? Japanese Toilets
- Tropic Thunder Jemele Hill Agrees with Stiller's Method Acting Message
- Justice Society of America Further Delayed by DC Comics
- Scott Adams Makes Dilbert Private Subscription Only After Cancellation
- Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares "Buffy"/Pedro Pascal Reminder (RIP Eddie)
- Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack
- A Black Rose Fate Awaits Power Girl (Action Comics #1052 Spoilers)
- Cobra Kai Co-Creator Clarifies Series End; Not Done With "Miyagiverse"
- The Future Of Teenage Boys Reading Comic Books In America?
- 22 Years Late, Joe Madureira's Battle Chasers #10 In June. Probably.
- Jeff Lemire & Andrea Sorrentino's Tenement Now A 10-Issue Series
- Marvel Drops New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Tomorrow
- Culture War Seem To Be Fine With Joker As The Father of Batman Baby
- Will This New Batman Character Get Stuck in Your Head? (BatSpoilers)
- From Pub To Posy Simmonds- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics
- Why Shazam Went To See A Pediatrician, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Justice Society of America Not in The Daily LITG, 28th February 2023
LITG three years ago, Paramount Mountain
- Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
- The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
- DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
- Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
- The Batman Review: Strips Everything Unique From The Source Material
- Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More
- Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
- Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC
- Lex Luthor To Keep The Batman Suit? (Bat-Spoilers)
- Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels
- Speculator Corner: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 (Spoilers)
- Jamie Lee Curtis Does A Keanu Reeves With Graphic Novel Mother Nature
- Christopher Priest To Launch Vampirella: Phase Three Epic
- Vault Comics Is The Latest Publisher To Join Lunar Distribution
- Ben Dunn's Facebook Has Been Hacked, Sending Out Phishing Spam
- Dynamite To Publish Army Of Darkness Event Comic For 30th Anniversary
- Something Savage From Dynamite Announced at ComicsPRO
- Look-In's Robin Of Sherwood Comic by Arthur Ranson, Collected
- Bill Sienkiewicz & Szymon Kudranski Draw Stan Lee's Alliances Comic
- Human Target On Publishing Pause From March To September
- Jodie Whittaker's Big Surprise In The Daily LITG 28th February 2022
- Alan Moore & Ian Gibson's Ballad Of Halo Jones Gets An Omnibus
LITG four years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- Joss Whedon to Lucifer – The Daily LITG, 28th February 2021
- The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3
- Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment
- Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
- Shiny Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, & Nosepass Come to Pokémon GO
- 3 Marvel/DC Comics From 2020 That Were Pulped But Never Sold
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- Black Knight #1 Auction Happening Right Now At Heritage Auctions
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 28th, 2021
- Venom Lethal Protector #1 Rare Gold CGC 9.8 On Auction At Heritage
- X-Men Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 28/02/21
- West Coast Avengers #45 For $1500 And More WandaVision eBay Bumps
- Out First Look At New Batman Villain, Simon Saint (Spoilers)
- Prelude And Preview To Peach Momoko Demon Days X-Men
- Starlock/Homichron Out From Hexagon Graphic Novels in March
LITG five years ago – Joe Hill never heard back from Marvel
And people were already making Dan DiDio jokes.
- When Joe Hill Pitched Hulk to Marvel But Never Heard Back, and Tom King's Jokes About Dan DiDio – C2E2 DC Nation Panel
- Post-Dan DiDio Changes, Already Happening at DC Comics?
- An Exclusive Look Inside Flash #750 from C2E2 – and the Story That Will Change the DC Universe (If They Let It) SPOILERS
- Marvel's C2E2 X-Men Panel – Preview Art for X-Men, X-Force, Wolverine, Cable, Children of the Atom, X-Factor, More
- Jonathan Hickman, Benjamin Percy Respond to Questions About a Certain Wolverine Conspiracy at C2E2
- Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
- Batman Goes Gold With New "Arkham Knight" Hot Toys Figure
- Marvel Plans to Make Readers Vomit with Immortal Hulk #33
- Could Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey #1 be the Actual First Appearance of Punchline
- Marvel's Big X-Event: X of Swords by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and the X-Men Slack Team
LITG six years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle
And Brian Hibbs could see falling sales.
- 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
- Konami Reveals What's Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in March
- Who's to Blame For Falling Comics Sales? And What's to be Done? Brian Hibbs at ComicsPRO
- 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
- Our Five Suspects For The Sanctuary Murders Of Heroes In Crisis
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tamra Bonvillain, colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more.
- Aurelio Mazzara, artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible
- Joyce Brabner, political comic book creator and publisher.
- Scott Weinstein, artist on The Perhapanauts
- Tom Orzechowski, Spawn letterer/writer/editor.
- Matthew Dow Smith, comic book writer
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
