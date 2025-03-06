Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: Bill Lawrence, carl hiaasen, skinny dip

Skinny Dip: Bill Lawrence to Adapt Carl Hiaasen Book as Max Series

Following the success of Bad Monkey, Bill Lawrence is set to adapt Author Carl Hiaasen's Skinny Dip as a streaming series for Max.

Article Summary Bill Lawrence is set to adapt Carl Hiaasen's novel Skinny Dip as a series for Max.

Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis join as writers for the series.

Skinny Dip follows Joey, a wife seeking revenge after surviving a murder attempt by her husband.

Expect dark comedy and satire from Lawrence and team with a Hiaasen twist set in the Everglades.

Skinny Dip, another popular Carl Hiaasen novel, is being developed as a TV series by Scrubs veteran Bill Lawrence after the success of Bad Monkey on Apple TV+. Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis are set to write, and Lawrence is attached as an executive producer. The one-hour dramedy series describes it as "a screwball-romantic-comedy-triangle about murder, revenge, and greed in the Everglades." In other words, business as usual in a Hiaasen story.

In Skinny Dip, Chaz Perrone might be the only marine scientist in the world who doesn't know which way the Gulf Stream runs. He might also be the only one who went into biology just to make a killing, and now he's found a way–doctoring water samples so that a ruthless agribusiness tycoon can continue illegally dumping fertilizer into the endangered Everglades. When Chaz suspects that his wife, Joey, has figured out his scam, he pushes her overboard from a cruise liner into the night-dark Atlantic.

Unfortunately for Chaz, his wife doesn't die in the fall. Clinging blindly to a bale of Jamaican pot, Joey Perrone is plucked from the ocean by former cop and current loner Mick Stranahan. Instead of rushing to the police and reporting her husband's crime, Joey decides to stay dead and (with Mick's help) screw with Chaz until he screws himself. As Joey haunts and taunts her homicidal husband, as Chaz's cold-blooded cohorts in pollution grow uneasy about his ineptitude and increasingly erratic behavior, as Mick Stranahan discovers that six failed marriages and years of island solitude haven't killed the reckless romantic in him, we're taken on a "full-throttle, pure Hiaasen ride."

Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer will executive produce Skinny Dip via Doozer. Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer is under an overall deal, is the studio. Horowitz and Kitsis are best known as the creators of the popular ABC series Once Upon a Time, which ran for seven seasons and over 150 episodes. They were also previously executive producers on the hit ABC series Lost and have worked on shows like Felicity and One Tree Hill. Expect dark comedy and satire from the usual Carl Hiaasen shenanigans.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!