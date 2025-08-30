Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Star & Director Discuss "Very Funny" Season 5, Roddy Ho

Slow Horses star Christopher Chung (Roddy Ho) & director Saul Metzstein preview the fifth season of Apple TV+'s Gary Oldman-starring series.

Article Summary Slow Horses season 5 adapts Mick Herron's "London Rules" with bigger roles for Roddy Ho and the Slow Horses squad.

Christopher Chung teases Roddy Ho's surprising new romance and how it stirs up chaos among the MI5 misfits.

Director Saul Metzstein promises more humor and deeper character moments, especially with Roddy front and center.

Pivotal scenes feature Roddy Ho and Kristin Scott Thomas' Lady Di, with electrifying chemistry and witty clashes.

The fifth season of Slow Horses is nearly upon us, adapting Mick Herron's book "London Rules", the sixth in the series, which gives the obnoxious incel hacker Roddy Ho even more to do than before. He somehow gets a girlfriend and becomes a target for murder. There's also a terrorist attack, and Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his band of barely competent disgraced spies find themselves in the thick of things again. Christopher Chung, who plays Roddy Ho, and director Saul Metzstein talked to Entertainment Weekly about everyone's favourite horrible incel in the upcoming season.

"He gets a girlfriend this season, a real girlfriend, a physical one, not a bot, so that's very exciting for him," Christopher Chung, who plays the obnoxiously cocky MI5 agent, told Entertainment Weekly. "But," he adds, "it also makes all the other slow horses question why he has a girlfriend and why she's so stunningly beautiful. I think for him it's a no-brainer, but for everyone else, it starts to cause a bit of concern and makes them ask questions. Then obviously mayhem and chaos ensues."

"The whole thing starts with something unpleasant going on that is not connected to the slow horses. At the same time, Ho mysteriously has a girlfriend, and of course, if anyone's watched a spy program before, you'll start to think maybe these two things are connected," he teases, adding that the new episodes are "very funny" while also "getting a little deeper into some of the characters. I would say it goes to places more emotional in a way than you've seen before, and I think because Roddy Ho is front and foremost in a way, it is very, very funny really."

Metzstein teased that there are many pivotal scenes between Ho and Diana "Lady Di" Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), which feature "fantastic, great chemistry between the two of them, mysteriously."

"I think what's really great about the show is that you end up having these complete polar opposites of characters put into these situations where they have to either spar with one another or have some kind of repartee," said Cheung. "And it's completely everything that you think that it would be and more. I mean, imagine having Roddy Ho with Dame Diana in a holding cell — it's very exciting."

Slow Horses season 5 premieres on Apple TV+ on Sept. 24th.

