Smiling Friends Has a Serious "Mole Man Problem: S03E03 Preview

Check out our preview for Adult Swim and Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 3: "Mole Man" and more.

Article Summary Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 3 tackles a mysterious "Mole Man" causing chaos for the team.

Charlie and Pim deal with the stalker, while Allan and Glep embark on a wild new mission together.

Previews, trailers, and sneak peeks give fans an early look at "Mole Man" and more.

Creators Cusack and Hadel discuss the show's future and their commitment to ending Smiling Friends on a high note.

Charlie, Pim, Mr. Boss, Allan, and Glep have a "Mole Man" problem in tonight's episode of Adult Swim and Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends Season 3. While Charlie and Pim face a potential stalker issue, Allan and Glep team up on a mission. Along with a look at the official overview, we have an episode trailer and sneak peek for you to check out. In addition, we look back at the shorts that were released over the summer, and what Cusack and Hadel had to share previously about the hit animated series' future.

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 3: "Mole Man" Preview

Smiling Friends Season 3 Episode 3: "Mole Man" – So apparently there's a character called "mole man" or something like that in this episode? Okaayyy then! Allan and Glep team up for a quest that will blow your socks off. Storyboarded by Paul ter Voorde, here's a look at the trailer and sneak peek that were released:

Cusack and Hadel raised the bar with a Season 3 teaser that also offered a rundown of the episode titles and overviews, as well as some looks at the animatics from each. If you thought the trailer was great, just check out the details below…

Adult Swim's Smiling Friends Offers Up Some "Smiling Shorts"

In the first "Smiling Shorts" from earlier this summer, Charlie tries his best not to hurt Pim's feelings over Pim's irreversible surgery. Does it go well? No. No, it does not. In the second short, it's another job well done for Charlie and Pim, and Roy Dismey (Hmmm…) really appreciates them helping him get his smile back. But as you're about to see, there might be another reason why Roy's smiling.

Hadel and Cusack Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

Earlier this month, Cusack and Hadel were asked abou how long they see the series running and how their views on the subject have changed over time:

Cusack: "It's funny, because when you're young, and you've got piss and vinegar in you, you're like, 'I'm gonna make a show, and we're gonna do two seasons, like Fawlty Towers, and opt down, 'F-ck everyone else that goes along.' You got that mentality. But then, it's very hard to get a TV show up, too. It's extremely hard. So, once you get it up, you're very lucky. So, there's also the feeling of, 'Alright, now that we've got this, let's not take this for granted, and really try to do what we want.' But I do feel like there is a point where shows kind of outstay their welcome, and obviously, the creators will know that often last, and the audience will know that before them. So we try to be self-aware.

We want to end on a high. We want to end where we're not making episodes that are disappointing people…we feel like we've outstayed our welcome. And when it comes to other shows, or like when a show has gone on too long, it's hard to say, because there's no real exact number, it's more of a feeling, but it's when universally, everyone's like, "Alright." It's hard because time just itself can be that, you know? Even if the creators love the show still, and they're really invested, anything can just go on a little bit too long. So we try not to do that. We just want to do a complete package with our show."

Hadel: We always talk about the box set. When you're 80 years old, and it's like, 'Oh, that was cool. We made that when we were in our 20s and 30s.' We always try not to get in the mindset of giving a solid…we'll go on this many seasons, because I honestly think we don't know. We talk about it, and we both go back and forth all the time. Like, since the pilot, we've had the conversation of, 'If we got a blank check to do as many as we wanted, how many would we do? Would we do five, eight, ten, three? It really is a vibe. Also, if we get to the point where we feel like… 'Man, we're running out of ideas,' or 'Oh, we already did that.' I think that'll be the time. Also, I personally am a fan of stuff that's very decade-based. Like, I think it is cool that The Simpsons is the 90s, and Michael, you've said before, The Beatles is the 60s. I certainly would not ever say that there will never be Smiling Friends after this decade, but there's something cool, roughly, about everything being, 'Oh, the 20s, that was when Smiling Friends came out.'"

