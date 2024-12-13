Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, smiling friends

Smiling Friends Offers More Looks at Charlie & Pim's Evolution

Check out some more behind-the-scenes looks that were shared showing how Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends came to be.

We've reached the end of a work week and… that really doesn't mean a whole lot since we cover television seven days a week. But symbolically, at least, the weekend means something. So what better way to head into it than with a look at one of our two favorite shows on Adult Swim, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends (with Rick and Morty being the other – though Casper Kelly's "Yule Log-verse" has now joined their ranks). For this go-around, we're checking out what the show's official social media account shared, offering some new insights into how the animated series came to be – including some alt-clothing takes for Charlie, the visual evolution of Pim, and more.

Here's a look at more insights into how the hit animated series came to be, followed by a rundown of the various animation styles that were in play over the course of the second season:

the evolution of pim (from before the pitch bible to season 1) pic.twitter.com/8ZevYwzdmw — Smiling Friends (@SmilingFriends) December 2, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the wide range of animation styles in play during the second season, followed by a look back at some thoughts that Cusack and Hadel had to share during last month's 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival:

Smiling Friends Creators Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes. "A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!