Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Host Will Ferrell & Cast Check In From Season 51 Finale Read-Thru

Check out SNL host and alum Will Ferrell, along with the cast, during Wednesday night's read-thru for this weekend's big Season 51 finale.

Article Summary Will Ferrell checks in from the SNL Season 51 finale read-thru as the cast gears up for the big NBC sendoff.

Paul McCartney joins the SNL season finale lineup as musical guest for Ferrell’s highly anticipated return.

A new SNL promo finds Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman welcoming Ferrell back, with Andrew Dismukes stealing focus.

SNL also spotlights The Rundown, a digital series where cast and guests build their dream all-star episode.

As much as we haven't processed having to say goodbye to both SNL and SNL UK this weekend, that's the reality that we face. For this go-around, we're getting a chance to check out SNL Season 51 finale host (and SNL icon) Will Ferrell (who will be joined by musical guest Paul McCartney) and the SNL team as they work on putting this weekend's season wrap-up together.

Here's a look at Ferrell and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru (though "table read" sounds much better):

Earlier today, we checked out what Ferrell was up to with his midweek sketch. In the video below, SNL stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman share with Ferrell how excited they are to have him back for the season ender. For Ferrell, returning to the long-running series is always an emotional journey that… keeps getting distracted by whatever Andrew Dismukes is doing on stage! What is Dismukes up to? Is it even Dismukes? No spoilers… but Ferrell's last line really sells it.

"The Rundown" – Building the Perfect SNL Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. Here's a look at the episodes released so far:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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