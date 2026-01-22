Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Studio 8H Promos: Marcello Hernandez Joins Teyana Taylor & Geese

Check out NBC's Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez joining this weekend's host Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) and musical guest Geese for this week's Studio 8H promos.

After impressing with yesterday's SNL Midweek Sketch (which you can check out below), NBC's Saturday Night Live host Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) was joined by musical guest Geese and SNL star Marcello Hernandez for this week's Studio 8H promos. First up, Hernandez jokes about the band's name, which leads to a painfully awkward silence. Following that, Hernandez explains how he sees Taylor and the band as his dream brunch rotation. Finally, Taylor has nothing but love for Geese's stand-up special… wait, Geese?!?

Here's a look back at how things were going during Wednesday night's read-thru, followed by a look back at two Cut For Time sketches from this past weekend's midseason return and Taylor's midweek sketch:

SNL Cut for Time Sketches: Tommy Brennan/ICE, "Euphoria Writer"

On Tuesday, SNL released a Cut For Time sketch that we really wish had made it to air over the weekend when Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things 5) hosted SNL's midseason return (with musical guest A$AP Rocky). In the "Weekend Update" segment above, SNL featured player Tommy Brennan addressed the violence and protests taking place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The focus of much of the outrage centers on the shooting death of Minneapolis resident Renee Good by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross, an incident that came as Donald Trump continues to wage a political war against the city and state's leadership.

After noting that there wasn't much, "I can say that will ease the grief and anger and fear that a lot of people are feeling right now," Brennan pointed to "a glimmer of hope" in found in the matter. At that point, and several times throughout the segment, Brennan called for the clip of the ICE agent who slipped and fell on ice that blew up on social media to be played.

Did you hear the absolutely ecstatic reaction from the people around him? Minnesotans are famously nice. Do you know how hard it is to get us to bully you? One time, I was in a Minnesota bar and I chipped my tooth and the guy next to me offered me his tooth. That's Minnesota, but here they are, squealing with joy. They sound like when kids meet Mickey Mouse. It's just like, 'Oh, my God! Yeah!'" Brennan noted about the crowd's reaction in the video. And that wasn't his only observation.

"So he starts off sprinting in one direction, then falls," Brennan noted about the video, before asking it to be replayed. "And then he gets up and just jogs back to his car. Just completely gives up on his mission. It honestly kind of looks like that was his mission. Like, his superior officer was like, 'Hey, go do a Scooby-Doo fall on that ice, and then hobble your way back to the car.'" But don't think for a second that Brennan didn't have some (mock) sympathy for the ICE agents.

"These agents are brave. They leave the house every day, not knowing if they're going to make it back to their own beds, because their mom keeps changing the locks. They didn't even get uniforms. They're just out here in their Bass Pro Shop paintball camo pants," Brennan added. "Why are you wearing camo? Where did you think Minneapolis was? It doesn't seem like they know what they're doing."

I'm really proud of where I'm from. And the response that Minnesotans have shown this week. Minneapolis is a city of immigrants, and that's what makes it great. I grew up playing on all-immigrant soccer teams, and let me tell you, it is not easy to catch those guys. So good luck, you know?" Bennan said as he wrapped up the segment, speaking up on behalf of the people of his hometown. "But I guess I'm just showing this video because remember, these are the athletes that Minnesotans are dealing with, and we're not like them. We won't jog back to the car, and we won't slip up because in Minnesota, we've been dealing with ice our whole lives, bitch!" As Che was saying goodnight, Brennan added, "Leave Minnesota alone."

In the first SNL Cut For Time sketch released this past weekend, "Euphoria Writer," a new writer (James Austin Johnson) in the writers' room of the hit HBO series, brings some new ideas for the show's third season. Along with Johnson, the sketch also stars Wolfhard, Marcello Hernandez, Jane Wickline, and Chloe Fineman. We don't want to give away spoilers, but let's just say that someone might not know the Zendaya-starring series as much as they should, and the people of the great state of Hawaii aren't going to be too happy with what they came up with.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!