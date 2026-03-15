Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals S01E03 "Road to Nowhere" Preview: Who's Randall Clegg?

Michael Cudlitz stars in tonight's episode of CBS's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals. Here's our updated preview for S01E03: "Road to Nowhere."

Article Summary Marshals S01E03 "Road to Nowhere" airs tonight on CBS, starring Luke Grimes and Michael Cudlitz.

Michael Cudlitz debuts as Randall Clegg, a ranching patriarch with a tense history with the Duttons.

Episode 3 features a violent mine standoff and a manhunt led by the Marshals team in Montana.

Series officially renewed for Season 2 after strong viewership from its first two episodes.

We've got some big headlines to kick off our preview of tonight's episode of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals. First up, we learned this week that the "Yellowstone" spinoff had been given the green light for a second season after a strong showing by its first two episodes. In addition, tonight sees Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Clarice) joining the cast as Randall Clegg, the patriarch of a ranching family that doesn't appear to have a pleasant history with the Duttons. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for S01E03: "Road to Nowhere," followed by an overview and image from March 22nd's S01E04: "The Gathering Storm."

Marshals Season 1: S01E03 & S01E04 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 3: "Road to Nowhere" – When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters. Written by Tom Mulraz and directed by Chris Chulack.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 4: "The Gathering Storm" – Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce's name in a use-of-force complaint. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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