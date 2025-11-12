Posted in: Current News, Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: 24, kiefer sutherland

24 Revival: Howard Gordon Confirms Jack Bauer Return "In Process"

24 Showrunner Howard Gordon confirmed Kiefer Sutherland's comments about a Jack Bauer return being developed and offered some insights.

Article Summary Showrunner Howard Gordon confirms Jack Bauer’s return for a new 24 project is actively in development.

Kiefer Sutherland is on board, praising the new concept and expressing eagerness to close Bauer’s story arc.

Disney now controls the rights to 24, meaning project approval must move through new corporate channels.

Gordon stresses the revival must meet high standards to honor fans and the legacy of the original 24 series.

A little more than two months ago, Kiefer Sutherland shared some good news for fans of Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran's 24. During an interview with Montreal Now host Aaron Rand (which you can check out above), Sutherland revealed that Showrunner/EP Howard Gordon had an idea on how to bring back Jack Bauer that he was a big fan of. "Howard Gordon has come up with an idea that I like. Before, the material had not been written, so I would have to say, 'I'm not the one that's in the way,'" Sutherland shared. "[But] something has been written. I think it's really good. I think it's really strong."

But before fans start counting down the days, Sutherland noted that there's a significant obstacle that would have to be cleared before Bauer's next mission. "'24' was originally with Fox. Now, it's owned by Disney because of what Fox has sold off, and so it has to go through different channels before it's either approved or disapproved," he explained. "Like everybody else, it's something I would really like to do. I would like to close that story. It was left kind of wide open. So, fingers crossed. There's a chance. We've taken some considerable steps forward." During an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Gordon confirmed Sutherland's comments while going into detail on both his interest and reservations about a return to the franchise.

"It's absolutely in process, there's something we are developing. They, meaning Disney [parent company of 20th TV] and such, have not committed to it, so it still is a process. Look, it's actually no secret, and this is worth saying. I, over the years, and obviously various iterations, not just with Jack, but, trying to spin it off with Corey [Hawkins], and with different people. I've also sat through dozens of pitches from other writers. I've developed a few. I even did a spin-off," Gordon shared during an interview with Deadline Hollywood in response to Sutherland's previous comments. From there, Gordon noted that he views HBO Max's The Pitt as an example of a show that has successfully utilized the "real-time" approach but in a different genre.

"Anyway, back to the Kiefer of it all. I have such a nostalgia for that show, and I think Kiefer does too. One thing we couldn't figure out for a long time was a direction that ever held water, that sustained itself. This feels like it could be, but it's not formal, it's not done. And there's a part of me, Nellie, honestly, that also feels like, particularly at this point in my career and in my life, what I really don't want to happen is that it's not good because I don't think that's fair to the show. It's not fair to the fans, not fair to, frankly, to myself. So it has to be something that you connect to, or at least you tell yourself you're connected to. It may not turn out very well, but you have to at least believe that it's something."

