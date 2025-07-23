Posted in: Comedy Central, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Creators, Paramount Extend Overall Deal; Season 27 Preview

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have extended their overall deal with Paramount Global. Plus, a Season 27 preview.

With Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park Season 27 set to hit Comedy Central tonight, the animated series' creators and Paramount Global have agreed to extend Parker and Stone's deal for another five years. Under the terms of the agreement, an additional 50 episodes of the series have been ordered. Also, all 26 previous seasons will be available to stream on Paramount+ for the first time, while new episodes will air on Comedy Central and then stream on Paramount+ the day after.

"We are grateful for this opportunity and deeply honored by the trust placed in us," Parker share when the news was first released. "This is about more than a contract — it's about our commitment to this organization, our teammates, and our fans. We're focused on building something special and doing whatever it takes to bring championships to this city." Stone added, "Trey and I and the whole 'South Park' crew are grateful for this extension and this deal. We want to thank Chris McCarthy and Keyes Hill-Edgar for years of great partnership and are looking forward to continuing to make 'South Park' for the next five years."

The Los Angeles Times reported that a five-year deal for the global streaming rights is in place for the animated series. The deal is reportedly valued at $300 million per year, for a total value of $1.5 billion, though no specifics were offered in the initial reporting. The new deal will bring episodes to Paramount+ in the U.S. for the first time, joining the streamer's existing library of exclusive animated specials.

Parker and Stone will participate in an adult animation panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, returning to SDCC for the first time in nearly a decade. Joining the duo in Hall H for the panel on Thursday, July 24th ( a day after Season 27 debuts) at 6:45 p.m. are Beavis and Butt-Head's Mike Judge and Digman! creator Andy Samberg.

#SouthPark is back at San Diego Comic-Con! Trey Parker & Matt Stone return to Comic-Con for the first time in nearly a decade as part of Comedy Central's adult animation panel. Plus, celebrate Friday and Saturday with a free South Park fan activation in San Diego—open to… pic.twitter.com/YguPebd8uF — South Park (@SouthPark) July 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

