Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: fast and furious, lego

LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T Coming Soon

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T Car

Article Summary LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T is coming soon, recreating Dom Toretto’s iconic 1970 muscle car.

The 1,516-piece Fast and Furious LEGO set measures 16 inches long and packs in bold detail for adult builders.

Functional steering, suspension, a detailed V8, NOS bottles, and a fire extinguisher bring movie-inspired action.

Priced at $159.99, the LEGO Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T is up for pre-order now and launches June 1, 2026.

Dominic Toretto's legendary muscle car from The Fast and the Furious is a heavily modified 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, and it's one of the most iconic cars in the entire franchise. Built around old-school American muscle, the Charger represents raw power, the beauty of speed, and, of course, family legacy. LEGO is now bringing its own version of this hot rod to life with its latest Technic Fast & Furious Dodge Charger R/T set. Coming in at 1,516 pieces, this new set recreated the Dodge Charger R/T at 16" long, 4" tall, and 7" wide.

LEGO was sure to capture the Charger's raw muscle, with functional steering, suspension, and even a detailed V8 engine. A few movie-inspired touches are also included, like twin NOS bottles, and a bonus fire extinguisher just in case things get fiery. Bring home a piece of family with the LEGO Technic Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T Car for $159.99. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store, and it is set to drive into your collection on June 1, 2026.

LEGO Technic – Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T Car

"Ignite the spirit of racing legends with this LEGO® Technic™ Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T Car (42231) model kit for adults. Take your time assembling the details, like the V8 engine with chain-driven compressor and the rear-wheel drive with a cardan shaft with differential. Test out the steering using the knob on the back and try the independent front wheel suspension and rear suspension."

"Then add details like the 2 NOS bottles and the fire extinguisher to this collectible vehicle. This set makes a striking display piece and a great gift for car lovers. Drive your desire for high-performance vehicles and discover a rewarding project with the range of LEGO Technic sets for adults. Set contains 1,516 pieces."

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