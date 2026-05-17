Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, shrek

New LEGO BrickHeadz Shrek, Donkey & Gingy Set Revealed

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of Shrek, Donkey & Gingy BrickHeadz

Article Summary LEGO reveals a new Shrek BrickHeadz set featuring Shrek, Donkey and Gingy in one collectible DreamWorks build.

The 260-piece Shrek set includes printed details, individual display bases and Shrek’s classic Beware Ogre sign.

Designed for ages 10 and up, the Shrek BrickHeadz trio recreates fan-favorite characters with colorful movie-inspired charm.

LEGO Shrek, Donkey & Gingy BrickHeadz is available to pre-order now for $24.99 ahead of its June 1, 2026 release.

A new LEGO BrickHeadz set based on the legendary Shrek franchise is coming to life, featuring three iconic characters. Coming in at 259 pieces, Shrek, Donkey, and Gingy are all together again with LEGO, capturing each character's recognizable appearance. Shrek is ready to return to his swamp, and he even comes with his classic "Beware Ogre" sign from the films. Donkey and Gingy are tagging along this time from Far Far Away. and are packed with color and detail that fans will surely appreciate.

This is the second Shrek set to arrive from LEGO, and it will be a fun set for any BrickHeadz fan or collector of the hit DreamWorks film. The characters will stand on individual bases, with Shrek and Donkey measuring over 3 inches tall and Gingy at roughly 2" tall. Be sure to relive iconic moments from Far Far Away with this fun Shrek BrickHeadz set that is already up for pre-order at $24.99 with a June 1, 2026, release.

LEGO BrickHeadz – Shrek, Donkey & Gingy Figures

"Let kids be transported to Far Far Away with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Shrek, Donkey & Gingy Figures (40923) building set for boys and girls ages 10 and up. All 3 characters are instantly recognizable, and Shrek holds his classic "Beware Ogre" sign. Bring the magic home by displaying the figures as movie decor. The set makes a great gift idea for boys, girls, fans and collectors ages 10 and up. Set contains 260 pieces."

BELOVED MOVIE CHARACTERS – Fans can build Shrek, Donkey and Gingy and discover the details; all 3 figures have printed elements and a "Beware Ogre" sign

CREATIVE PLAY – Fans can build these collectible figures and recreate iconic moments, bringing their favorite movie scenes to life

MOVIE DECOR – The buildable figures can be displayed and shown off in a bedroom, office or even a swamp

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