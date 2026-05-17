Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Clean-Up: Colin Jost Bald?!? "Hormuz Jeff" Has Nothing to Lose

As we wrap up our Season 51 coverage, SNL introduces us to "Hormuz Jeff" in a Cut for Time sketch from the finale, and... Colin Jost bald?!?

SNL icon Will Ferrell and musical icon Paul McCartney joined NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend to help the long-running late-night sketch comedy series wrap up Season 51. That means we're going to pack up our coverage and do some cleanup over the next day or two. For example, we have an "SNL Cut for Time" sketch that was released heading into Sunday morning. But first, we have a follow-up to last night's "Joke Swap" between "Weekend Update" anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. You can check out our full recap below, but some folks noticed during the goodnights that Jost reappeared sans hair. In fact, Ashley Padilla's reaction in the clip below pretty much says it all. Well, it turns out Jost was just having a little last-minute late-night fun, sporting a very realistic bald cap and making it in front of the camera before McCartney offered an encore.

Here's a look at Jost making his bald return to the main stage (kicking in at the very end of the clip):

In this "SNL Cut for Time" sketch, Ferrell plays a guy named "Hormuz Jeff," who promotes his boat business getting things through the Strait of Hormuz. And just to make it clear? "Hormuz Jeff's" got nothing to lose…

When the segment kicked off, Jost and Che could tell from the audience's reaction that they were expecting "something" tonight. After a great NBC/Bill Cosby joke, the festivities got underway. Jost gets hit with a Barbie with Autism joke, with Che having to offer a small penis admission via his headline. From there, Jost has to joke about Michael B. Jordan and Sinners (won't spoil), and then promise his season's salary to Dr. Umar Johnson, as well as a trip on his ferry for Black people wanting to go back to Africa (yeah, it was brutal).

As it continued, Che was forced to go with a pedophile joke – before being forced to defend Michael Jackson. Yeah, it kept getting brutal – and it continued with a Ye/Hitler joke from Jost before Che got Jost to reveal that he was willing to shave his head bald as an apology for that last joke. In the end, Che was just joking and was shocked that Jost was willing to go through with it. Jost and Che made their first joint appearance as co-anchors on September 27, 2014, during the premiere of the show's 40th season. Che replaced Cecily Strong to join Jost, who had started anchoring the segment midway through the previous season.

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