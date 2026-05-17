Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL/SNL UK, Rousey vs. Carano, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, The Boys, Supergirl, AEW/WWE, Tracker, Rousey vs. Carano, On the Roam, Svengoolie, and more!

Article Summary SNL and SNL UK lead today’s dispatch with Ncuti Gatwa, sharp political cold opens, and finale-week highlights.

SNL coverage also spotlights Colin Jost, Pete Hegseth jokes, and a look back at Michael Che joke swap favorites.

Beyond SNL, catch updates on The Boys, Tracker, Supergirl, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, and Svengoolie.

Rousey vs. Carano gets a full viewing guide, while On the Roam and more round out today’s TV-heavy lineup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, The Boys, Supergirl, AEW Collision, WWE SmackDown, Tracker, Rousey vs. Carano, On the Roam, Svengoolie, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 17th, 2026:

SNL 51 Finale "Joke Swap" Gets Brutal; Colin Jost Nearly Loses Hair

SNL 51 Cold Open: Will Ferrell's Ghost of Jeffrey Epstein Visits Trump

SNL UK Season Finale Cold Open Takes on UK PM Starmer, Eurovision

SNL UK Monologue: Ncuti Gatwa Has Some Fun About His Doctor Who Run

Swerve Strickland's Worked Shoot Proves AEW Fans Are Hypocrites

The Boys: Another Case of a Self-Inflicted Series Finale Spoiler?

Supergirl: This Lobo International Character Poster Is Fine

AEW Collision Preview: Darby and Willow Defend Their Titles Tonight

WWE SmackDown Review: Trick Goes Home While Keys Comes up Short

Tracker S03E21: "Chrono Stasis": New Looks at Jensen Ackles's Return

Rousey vs. Carano Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Prelims & More

SNL: Colin Jost Knew Pete Hegseth Couldn't Resist Going "Pulp Fiction"

On the Roam S02: Jason Momoa & Brian Andrew Mendoza on Artisan Stories

The Boys, Chew & The Walking Dead: Dead City: BCTV Daily Dispatch

SNL 51 Pregame: Top Will Ferrell Sketches, The Beatles/SNL & More

House of Svengoolie Babysits "Rosemary's Baby" TONIGHT on MeTV

SNL UK Season Finale Preview: Ncuti Gatwa, Holly Humberstone & More

The Boys Showrunner on "Bucket List" Casting of Samuel L. Jackson

SNL 51 Finale: A Look Back at Michael Che & Colin Jost's "Joke Swaps"

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!