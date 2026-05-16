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SNL 51 Finale "Joke Swap" Gets Brutal; Colin Jost Nearly Loses Hair

"Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che offered up another brutal SNL Joke Swap, with Jost very nearly losing his hair over it.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live wrapping up Season 51 tonight with host and SNL alum Will Ferrell and musical guest Paul McCartney, did "Weekend Update" anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost grace us with another "SNL Joke Swap"? When the segment kicked off, Jost and Che could tell from the audience's reaction that they were expecting "something" tonight. After a great NBC/Bill Cosby joke, the festivities got underway. Jost gets hit with a Barbie with Autism joke, with Che having to offer a small penis admission via his headline. From there, Jost has to joke about Michael B. Jordan and Sinners (won't spoil), and then promise his season's salary to Dr. Umar Johnson, as well as a trip on his ferry for Black people wanting to go back to Africa (yeah, it was brutal).

As it continued, Che was forced to go with a pedophile joke – before being forced to defend Michael Jackson. Yeah, it kept getting brutal – and it continued with a Ye/Hitler joke from Jost before Che got Jost to reveal that he was willing to shave his head bald as an apology for that last joke. In the end, Che was just joking and was shocked that Jost was willing to go through with it. Jost and Che made their first joint appearance as co-anchors on September 27, 2014, during the premiere of the show's 40th season. Che replaced Cecily Strong to join Jost, who had started anchoring the segment midway through the previous season.

Season 51 Finale Joke Swap with Colin and Che! pic.twitter.com/RelgeShg8d — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) May 17, 2026 Show Full Tweet

SNL 51 Finale: A Look Back at Michael Che & Colin Jost's "Joke Swaps"

It was during Season 41's Thanksgiving show (Host Matthew McConaughey and Musical Guest Adele: November 21, 2015) that painfully young-looking Che and Jost introduced viewers to the "joke swap" concept. From there, things pick back up in 2018, and you can check out each edition below to get you up to speed before tonight.

Christmas 2018:

2019's Season 44 Finale:

Christmas 2019:

2020's Season 45 Finale:

Christmas 2020:

2021's Season 46 Finale:

Christmas 2023:

2024's Season 49 Finale:

With SNL getting ready to wrap up 2024, Christmas 2024 was time for Jost and Che to unleash their annual joke swap – and were they able to top their past efforts? Oh, yes. Jost warned the crowd when they began applauding the start of the annual event with, "You applaud now…" Because Che had Jost read his racially charged joke headlines about VP Kamala Harris looking into slavery reparations, Scarlett Johansson celebrating a birthday, and Costco roast beef – in a "Black voice." The jokes themselves saw Jost referring to Johansson as "boo," dropping a roast beef/oral sex joke, and more – all while the camera cut to Johansson's reactions behind the scenes (with her offering an "Oh my god!" at one point). Meanwhile, Jost had Che making the argument that Jay-Z was innocent and that Che frequented Diddy parties – while throwing in some Jeffrey Epstein and Moana 2 references along the way.

SNL wrapped up Season 50 with host Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny. Of course, with this being the season finale, there was the crucial matter of Che and Jost's "joke swap" tradition to address. After Johansson teased "retaliation" in an interview that dropped before she was officially announced as the season finale host, we couldn't wait to see what would be unleashed (and by whom).

After a run of killer headlines from the past week and the return of the amazing Miss Eggy (Ego Nwodim) talking about airline food (after Jost introduced her as getting fined by the FCC for her last appearance)… it was time! "Lorne! Retire, bitch! Let me run the show!" was how Che had Jost kick things off. First up, Jost had to tell jokes about CBS's Black daytime soap opera The Gates and shots at Kendrick Lamar, while Che had to make jokes about Minecraft, pedophilia, and white women.

Then, Johansson came out for Che to "apologize" to, which led to a nice run of self-deprecating jokes (including upgrading where he sells crack). But then it was Jost's turn, and that included ending with Jost applying lipstick and telling Michaels that he would do "anything" to run SNL. It was an exchange that has to be seen to be truly appreciated because we definitely can't do them justice by transcribing them.

With host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher helping usher in the holiday-themed final episode of 2025, we were wondering ifJost and Che's "Joke Swap" would make its return. So, it looks like Che convinced Jost that they weren't doing a "Joke Swap" – only for it to turn out they were, leading to a very one-sided affair in Che's favor. From jokes about slavery to child molestation to Johansson (yup, again), it was brief but brutal – before Bowen Yang and a returning Aidy Bryant offer some more "Trend Forecasters" forecasts.

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