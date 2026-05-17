Posted in: Disney+, Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu, Season 4 Scripts Are Different: Favreau

The Mandalorian and Grogu's Jon Favreau clarified that the film script is different from the Season 4 scripts. So, when can we see them?

Article Summary Jon Favreau says The Mandalorian and Grogu uses a new movie script, separate from his earlier The Mandalorian Season 4 plans.

Favreau wrote The Mandalorian Season 4 first, but the WGA strike and shifting priorities led Lucasfilm to pivot to a film.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is designed as a standalone Star Wars adventure while still connecting to The Mandalorian lore.

Favreau and Dave Filoni say The Mandalorian movie fits the wider timeline, with links to Ahsoka and other Star Wars stories.

When Disney and Lucasfilm announced the next path on Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) journey in the Star Wars universe, most assumed that he would naturally be working on season four of The Mandalorian with season three's end in April 2023. That wasn't to be, as Din and his faithful Foundling companion, originally known as The Child, would set their sights for the big screen in the form of The Mandalorian and Grogu. As fans wonder whether it's a standalone adventure or separate from the main series, awaiting news of season four, creator and director Jon Favreau finally confirmed the prevailing theory on whether the latest film ties directly to the Disney+ show, speaking with Collider about how the film came about.

Jon Favreau: The Mandalorian Season 4 & The Mandalorian and Grogu

Favreau confirmed he wrote a version of The Mandalorian season four, but, amid the WGA strikes, things were altered creatively. "The priorities changed from what I had written as a Season 4, before the work stoppage, and that was pushed to the side, and a new script had to be come up with," he said. When we last left our heroes in season three, Din and Grogu stepped aside, providing support for Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, uniting Mandalore's clans against the Empire with the stubborn Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) looking to snuff out the resistance.

"We came up with the new script for this together, so it has a different feel than a season of television, which acknowledges that you've seen all three coming before," Favreau said. "This one, we wanted this to be an understandable enough standalone experience, so that if a fan wants to bring somebody who may not be as familiar, they'll still have a good time. But the details are still there, and it does feed into what you're talking about with the time period."

As far as how hard The Mandalorian and Grogu had to lean on the greater lore built on the TV side, which includes shows like Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett with co-writer and Lucasfilm COO and president Dave Filoni, "It always has to acknowledge what's around it," said Favreau. "The good thing with Star Wars is the fans are so perceptive that you don't have to have a heavy hand, but you have to make sure it's consistent and thought through. And fortunately, Dave, being a writer of this and deep in it, and Ahsoka filmed right after this, all of it informed one another. There are also larger threads that I can always just pick up the phone and talk to Dave as he watches cuts. So, all of it is informed by the larger story."

At The Mandalorian and Grogu premiere, Filoni told Variety, "We all felt it was time," Filoni said. "Star Wars came to life on the big screen, and no matter how good a show we made, I feel like we were missing a dimension of it, and it's something we wanted. It's these characters who really earned their way. I love that they're new characters, and not ones who came from the movies. How special is that? Fans, the world over, love these new characters, and it was time for them to have their big adventure." For more, including Filoni's comments on how the film acts as "an entry point" to the Star Wars franchise, reintroducing characters like Rebel's Zeb, Easter eggs, and more, you can check out the entire interview. The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters on May 22nd.

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