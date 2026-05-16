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SNL: Colin Jost Knew Pete Hegseth Couldn't Resist Going "Pulp Fiction"

Before Pete Hegseth's "Pulp Fiction" debacle, Colin Jost pitched the idea as an SNL Cold Open, but it was rejected as "too ridiculous."

Article Summary SNL’s Colin Jost says he pitched Pete Hegseth doing the Pulp Fiction Bible verse in a cold open weeks before it happened.

Jost told Jimmy Fallon the SNL idea was rejected as too ridiculous and too long, only for Hegseth to do it for real.

The bizarre speech echoed Samuel L. Jackson’s Ezekiel 25:17 monologue from Pulp Fiction, rewritten as “CSAR 25:17.”

Jost joked the eerie overlap proved he was being surveilled, turning an abandoned SNL sketch into a real-world punchline.

In the super-rare case of life imitating almost art, SNL cast member Colin Yost, who's been playing Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, revealed that the NBC weekly late-night sketch series predicted Hegseth's delivery of the Pulp Fiction (1994) Bible verse originally made by Samuel L. Jackson's hitman character Julius in April. Sadly, Yost never got to deliver his rendition, appearing on The Tonight Show to explain why.

SNL: Colin Jost on Predicting Pete Hegseth's Pulp Fiction Bible Verse Delivery

The 'Weekend Update' anchor told host Jimmy Fallon that his Hegseth speech was a rejected cold open joke, "We were talking in the writers' room, we were pitching ideas for one of the cold opens like two months ago," Jost said. "And I was like, 'Would it be funny if Hegseth just did that bible verse that they have in Pulp Fiction' … we talked about it, and we were like, 'That would be too ridiculous, and it would take up all this time in the cold open—'and then, he for-real did it like two weeks later! And I was like, 'Well, the good news is, I'm being surveilled. So, that's a relief.'"

Hegseth called his verse, CSAR 25:17, which is a paraphrased version of Quentin Tarantino's Ezekiel 25:17 from the film, "The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men," he said, "Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee, and amen." For reference, he's the delivery of Jackson's version below.

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