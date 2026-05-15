Posted in: Comics, streaming, TV | Tagged: chew, randall park

Chew Co-Creator Posts Randall Park/"John Krasinski" Casting Tease

Artist Rob Guillory sure made it seem like Randall Park was joining the cast of Blumhouse's adaptation of his and writer John Layman's Chew.

Article Summary Chew is officially in development as a live-action TV series at Blumhouse and Atomic Monster after years of stalled tries.

Rob Guillory teased Chew casting on Facebook with a wink that strongly suggests Randall Park is joining the adaptation.

The comic follows FDA agent Tony Chu, who solves crimes by getting psychic impressions from anything he eats.

Chew has a long road to screen history, but the new live-action series marks the strongest adaptation momentum yet.

Artist Rob Guillory had some excellent news to share with fans of his and writer John Layman's Image Comics comic book series Chew earlier today. After previous efforts never became a reality, Guillory took to social media to announce that Blumhouse/Atomic Monster was developing a live-action series adaptation. But the Chew co-creator wasn't done there. In his latest Facebook post, Guillory followed his big news with what was definitely not a ten-ton hint that Randall Park (WandaVision, Watson) had joined the cast. As Guillory makes perfectly clear in his post, which did not include an image of Park (though if it did, we think it would be a nod to The Office, and it would be great): "Look guys, thanks for the Congrats on the CHEW/Blumhouse thing. But look we really can't say anything about the casting yet. And we certainly wouldn't reveal that kind of information on FACEBOOK of all places, haha." See what we mean? So what's the point of checking out his post, right (though you probably should)?

Under a graphic on his Facebook post from earlier today that read, "FUN FACT: My comic CHEW is officially in development for live action TV at Blumhouse Productions/Atomic Monster," Guillory wrote, "It's been kind of a secret, but the paperwork is done, so might as well start telling people. The Blumhouse/Atomic Monster folks are fantastic, so we're excited to be working with them." First published in June 2009 and running through November 2016, Chew spotlights Tony Chu, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agent who solves crimes by receiving psychic impressions from whatever he consumes as food – no matter what that might be.

As we mentioned in our previous report, previous attempts included an animated series from Circle of Confusion (The Walking Dead) in 2010. From there, Showtime attempted a half-hour comedy series in March 2011, with a script penned by Terri Hughes Burton and Ron Milbauer. (with Layman signaling that the project wasn't moving forward in 2013). In 2014, Heavy Metal's Jeff Krelitz and David Boxenbaum announced they would produce an animated film adaptation, with Krelitz set to direct, Layman to write, and the pair to serve as executive producers (alongside Guillory and Scott Boxenbaum). The voice case included Steven Yeun as Tony Chu, Felicia Day as his love interest, Amelia Mintz, and Robin Williams as Mason Savoy. After Williams's death, production was paused until David Tennant was tapped to take over the role. Yet, despite reports that the voice recording was complete and that some of the animation was as well, the project was quietly killed off.

"The animated feature is not happening. The internet is bad with rumors. We had to go on social media and put it out there that it isn't happening. We recorded Felicia Day, we had Steven Yeun, as well as David Tennant. They all recorded, and we were moving forward, and it just didn't happen because Hollywood can be weird sometimes. But the animated feature is completely dead. We do have some movement on the live-action show, though," Guillory shared during a 2017 interview.

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