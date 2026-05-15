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The Boys Finale Poster: Butcher's Bringing His Crowbar For This One

A new poster for The Boys finale teases an epic showdown between Butcher and Homelander at The White House. And Butcher brought his crowbar.

Article Summary The Boys finale poster sets up Butcher vs. Homelander at The White House as Prime Video’s endgame begins.

Butcher arrives armed with a crowbar, signaling an all-or-nothing showdown in The Boys series finale, “Blood and Bone.”

Eric Kripke admits he feels real terror over landing The Boys finale, noting how few TV endings truly satisfy fans.

Kripke cites Breaking Bad’s payoff strategy as a model, aiming for The Boys finale to tie together long-running threads.

However, the series finale of Prime Video's The Boys turns out, no one can say that Showrunner Eric Kripke and the creative team didn't set up a very all-or-nothing scenario heading into S05E08: "Blood and Bone." How do you stop a "god" who… won? If there was ever a time for Butcher (Karl Urban) and the crew to pull some serious miracles out of their collective butts to take down Homelander (Antony Starr) for good, now would literally be that time to do it. That brings us to the series finale poster that was released, teasing an epic showdown between Butcher (with a crowbar) walking towards The White House – and headlong into Homelander and his army of loyal supes.

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

During the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, it's Homelander's (Antony Starr) world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie (Erin Moriarty) struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher (Karl Urban) reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. Set to join them are Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In addition, Daveed Diggs, Mason Dye, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and some other folks you might just recognize are also joining the final run.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

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