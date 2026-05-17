Posted in: Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Katsuhiro Harada, VS Studio SNK

Katsuhiro Harada Joins SNK's New Developer: VS Studio SNK

Katsuhiro Harada has joined SNK under their new development studio, VS Studio SNK, where he will help lead a team focused on creating fighting-game titles.

Article Summary SNK has brought on Katsuhiro Harada to help lead VS Studio SNK, a new team focused on fighting game development.

After leaving Bandai Namco in 2025, Harada begins a new chapter with SNK following work on Tekken 8.

Harada says VS Studio SNK will blend technology, creativity, and global talent to build standout new games.

SNK's Yasuyuki Oda calls Harada a longtime friend and rival, teasing exciting possibilities for VS Studio SNK.

SNK revealed this past week that legendary fighting game developer Katsuhiro Harada has joined SNK under their new development studio, VS Studio SNK. Harada had such a long run at Bandai Namco, which recently came to an end with his departure in 2025, having a final hand in both Tekken 8 and Shadow Labryrinth. Most assumed he would be a lifer at the company, but it looks like this new venture with SNK has just opened up a new door of possibilities. With the lengthy list of legacy fighting game titles under SNK's banner and the opportunity to create new titles, this could open up a new chapter for the company and its future. We have a couple of quotes below from the announcement, as well as his personal video above, as we now wait to see what they produce.

VS Studio SNK Gains Katsuhiro Harada To Help Lead The New Studio

"VS Studio's philosophy is 'Beyond tradition, crafted to perfection.' We will combine technology, sensibility, and world-class expertise to pursue the ultimate. From a free, open, and spacious environment, we will generate new ideas and create memorable games, said Katsuhiro Harada in a statement. "We established this studio to bring this vision to life. The "VS" in VS Studio holds various meanings. It represents our roots in "Video game Soft (VS Development Division)," the spirit of "Versus" challenging tradition, and many other meanings symbolizing innovation and challenge, such as "Visionary Standard," "Volition Shift," and "Vanguard Spirit." Having been involved in game development for many years, I've constantly considered how I want to spend my time as a developer and what kind of environment allows developers to perform at their best. VS Studio is one answer to that question. By bringing together technology and knowledge, and working with passionate colleagues, we aim to deliver the best gaming experiences to users worldwide. VS Studio aspires to be a studio that continues to take on such challenges, and we are looking for new team members who share our vision. Please look forward to the future of VS Studio."

"I am extremely proud to welcome Mr. Katsuhiro Harada, who has been a long-time friend and a worthy rival to us, into our group. We've long discussed the hypothetical scenario of working together, and now that dream has become a reality. To be honest, nothing has been decided yet, but I have no doubt that things will become even more exciting than ever before. We look forward to your continued support for SNK and VS Studio," said SNK developer Yasuyuki Oda.

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