Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, devin lewis, layoffs, moon kbight, punisher

Daredevil Editor Devin Lewis On His Last Day At Marvel After 16 Years

Punisher and Daredevil editor Devin Lewis on his last day at Marvel after sixteen years... and the reaction from everyone

A month ago, Bleeding Cool broke the news that editorial and marketing employees David Gabriel, Timothy Cheng, Lauren Bisom, Devin Lewis, and Darren Shan had been laid off at Marvel Comics as part of the Disney reorganisation that has seen over a thousand people fired. It seems the 15th of May was the last day for a number of them. Timothy Cheng sent out a goodbye message to contacts. And Devin Lewis, who began at Marvel as an intern in 2010, and was promoted to Editor in 2017, on Daredevil, Punisher, Moon Knight, 1776, Spirits Of Violence, as well as the man who commissioned the Daily Bugle strips. posted something more public.

"Not a trick! Not an imaginary tale! Just some bittersweet news to share: my final day as an Editor at Marvel Publishing has come and gone. I started as an Editorial Intern in 2010, and getting to play in the Marvel sandbox for 16 years was the honor of a lifetime. In my time at Marvel, I've been lucky enough to work on some of the company's biggest franchises, but, more importantly, with some of the industry's biggest brains and hearts. From Subterranea to the Blue Area of the Moon and everywhere in between, there is no limit to what the imaginations, keyboards, pencils, inkwells, and palettes of Marvel's mightiest can concoct. Watching them work their magic across each and every page has been a dream come true. Marvel's fans are unlike any others in all of entertainment. Their passion and enthusiasm can be felt in every comic book shop or convention (or letter in the digital mailbag) from coast to coast. So while this chapter at The House of Ideas may have come to a close, I'll still say with my whole heart: #MakeMineMarvel On to the next adventure…!"

With responses from across the comic book industry.

Jimmy Palmiotti : Thank you. It's been a pleasure getting to work with you and wish you nothing but success going forward.

: Thank you. It's been a pleasure getting to work with you and wish you nothing but success going forward. Mark Brooks : My time working with you was nothing but a pleasure. No matter what, you will forever be a part of Marvel and everything you championed to so many of us that got the privilege of working with you.

: My time working with you was nothing but a pleasure. No matter what, you will forever be a part of Marvel and everything you championed to so many of us that got the privilege of working with you. Paolo Rivera : Best of luck with your new chapter! (Issue?) It's been a pleasure!

: Best of luck with your new chapter! (Issue?) It's been a pleasure! Marcus To : Thank you for all your hard work. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors. I hope to work with you again.

: Thank you for all your hard work. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors. I hope to work with you again. Gary Moloney : Devin, your work speaks for itself. Your passion made it so much fun to collaborate and jam with you. A true taste-maker. I can't wait to see what's next for you. I know it's going to be great. Hope to grab a beer and talk football and comics again soon. Thanks for everything!

: Devin, your work speaks for itself. Your passion made it so much fun to collaborate and jam with you. A true taste-maker. I can't wait to see what's next for you. I know it's going to be great. Hope to grab a beer and talk football and comics again soon. Thanks for everything! Marco Checchetto : It was awesome, buddy, you know! Thanks for all!

: It was awesome, buddy, you know! Thanks for all! Mahmud Asrar : Although brief, it was great to work with you. Wishing you more success going forward.

: Although brief, it was great to work with you. Wishing you more success going forward. Ruairí Coleman : Devin, everything you did at Marvel (maybe with the exception of bringing me in) was for the betterment of the company and comics in general. Your passion for the medium is an inspiration. Wishing you continued success and happiness!

: Devin, everything you did at Marvel (maybe with the exception of bringing me in) was for the betterment of the company and comics in general. Your passion for the medium is an inspiration. Wishing you continued success and happiness! Billy Lahiff : This breaks my heart, I really look forward to where you go next!

: This breaks my heart, I really look forward to where you go next! Will Robson : Devin I can't thank you enough for all the opportunities you gave me earlier on in my career. I still can't believe you're leaving. I really hope what's next is still in comics!!

: Devin I can't thank you enough for all the opportunities you gave me earlier on in my career. I still can't believe you're leaving. I really hope what's next is still in comics!! Humberto Ramos : You are part of my MARVEL family, man. It was my great pleasure to share time, projects, deadlines and laughs with you. But I'm sure I'll see you around. Love ya.

: You are part of my MARVEL family, man. It was my great pleasure to share time, projects, deadlines and laughs with you. But I'm sure I'll see you around. Love ya. David Barnett : I am so sorry for all the emails I sent you begging for work. Good luck with the next chapter!

: I am so sorry for all the emails I sent you begging for work. Good luck with the next chapter! Brent Schoonover : All the best my friend. Thanks for all your hard work trying to make the best books possible.

: All the best my friend. Thanks for all your hard work trying to make the best books possible. Joe Mulvey : One of the very best to ever do it. Looking forward to see where you lend your talents next.

: One of the very best to ever do it. Looking forward to see where you lend your talents next. Gary Erskine : Wishing you the very best going forward, Devin.

: Wishing you the very best going forward, Devin. Jonas Scharf : Wishing you all the best, Devin!

: Wishing you all the best, Devin! Joseph P. Illidge : Good luck to you, and may you find a new place to hang your hat soon.

: Good luck to you, and may you find a new place to hang your hat soon. Devmalya Pramanik : Devin. Who else am I going to email, asking to balance a schedule I've stretched way too thin because I wanted to draw a fight scene panelled in an arm?

: Devin. Who else am I going to email, asking to balance a schedule I've stretched way too thin because I wanted to draw a fight scene panelled in an arm? D.G. Chichester : A privilege to have worked with you, Devin. Thank you, and here's to you making more great stories come to life.

: A privilege to have worked with you, Devin. Thank you, and here's to you making more great stories come to life. Zack Rosenberg: End of an era, Devin! Marvel truly lost a massive talent and an incredible editorial eye. Looking back at where we started in the intern cohort, it's been amazing to watch your journey there. Please let me know if there's anything I can do to support whatever comes next—my network is always your network. Cheers to the next adventure!

End of an era, Devin! Marvel truly lost a massive talent and an incredible editorial eye. Looking back at where we started in the intern cohort, it's been amazing to watch your journey there. Please let me know if there's anything I can do to support whatever comes next—my network is always your network. Cheers to the next adventure! Chris Arrant: Sorry to see this happen. I'm around if I can help with anything – and I mean it, not some empty platitude. If you want to do something at NYCC, ping me!

Sorry to see this happen. I'm around if I can help with anything – and I mean it, not some empty platitude. If you want to do something at NYCC, ping me! Giuseppe Camuncoli: It has been my total pleasure to know and work with you, Devin. And I am happy to have been able to deliver those two covers on your last day! All the best for what comes next, mate. Cheers!

It has been my total pleasure to know and work with you, Devin. And I am happy to have been able to deliver those two covers on your last day! All the best for what comes next, mate. Cheers! Richard Douek: So sorry to hear the news, Devin. Wishing you the best, something better is going to come along.

So sorry to hear the news, Devin. Wishing you the best, something better is going to come along. Christina Harrington . You're the best! Wherever you end up is going to be very, very lucky.

. You're the best! Wherever you end up is going to be very, very lucky. Stephen Wacker: This is a huge bummer to hear. I was lucky to work with someone so hard-working and passionate about the work and the books we put out. Even as an intern, you were a standout. (and I was lucky enough to work with an amazing lineup of interns, so that was no small feat.) I believe change is always for the best though, and you're gonna impress the hell out of everyone lucky enough to work with you going forward.

This is a huge bummer to hear. I was lucky to work with someone so hard-working and passionate about the work and the books we put out. Even as an intern, you were a standout. (and I was lucky enough to work with an amazing lineup of interns, so that was no small feat.) I believe change is always for the best though, and you're gonna impress the hell out of everyone lucky enough to work with you going forward. Benjamin Morse: You were one of the very best, Devin.

You were one of the very best, Devin. Michael Davenport (Creative Director – Marvel Universe Online Pitch Deck): Sorry to hear it. Ever considered moving to games?

(Creative Director – Marvel Universe Online Pitch Deck): Sorry to hear it. Ever considered moving to games? Tanner Hayes: You were my oh-so-amazing mentor and supervisor during my internship at Marvel over a decade (!!) ago, and I will never forget your kindness and support! You made that one of the best working experiences I've had still to this day, and I cherish it deeply! You're such a smart, thoughtful, passionate dude. Please reach out if there's ever any way I can help!

You were my oh-so-amazing mentor and supervisor during my internship at Marvel over a decade (!!) ago, and I will never forget your kindness and support! You made that one of the best working experiences I've had still to this day, and I cherish it deeply! You're such a smart, thoughtful, passionate dude. Please reach out if there's ever any way I can help! Charles Pritchett: Onward to bigger and better things.

Onward to bigger and better things. B. Earl: It was a pleasure and honor to work with you Devin Lewis !! Let's catch up man…might be some stuff to cook up together ;)

It was a pleasure and honor to work with you Devin Lewis !! Let's catch up man…might be some stuff to cook up together ;) Fran Galán: I hope the change is for the better. All the luck in the world, Devin!

I hope the change is for the better. All the luck in the world, Devin! Joe Prado: AMAZING, my friend! Rooting for you on this next chapter of your life! You got this!

Although his boss, Tom Brevoort, Senior VP and Executive Editor, struck a different tone, replying "Wait, you were working here? I thought you were still an intern! Did anybody else know about this?" Read the room, Tom…

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