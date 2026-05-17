Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Doug Wagner, Hoyt Silva, Yumi

Doug Wagner & Hoyt Silva's Yumi: Spy Fatale Now at Image as Yumi: 00EX

Doug Wagner and Hoyt Silva's Yumi: Spy Fatale, Baddie Royale is now at Image Comics as Yumi: 00EX for August 2026

Article Summary Doug Wagner and Hoyt Silva’s Yumi returns at Image Comics as Yumi: 00EX, a four-issue miniseries launching in August 2026.

Originally released on Webtoon and Kickstarter in 2021, Yumi now makes the jump to comic shops with a new Image debut.

Yumi follows a lethal hacker tearing through MI6 to find her missing boyfriend, joined by an AI Lamborghini built like a WMD.

Image’s Yumi: 00EX #1 features variant covers by Mirka Andolfo and Nicoletta Baldari, with a free first-issue preview online.

Comic book writer Doug Wagner of Narco, Plastic, and I Was A Fashion School Serial Killer and comic artist Hoyt Silva, launched the Yumi: Spy Fatale, Baddie Royale graphic novel on Webtoon and Kickstarter in 2021. Since then, Doug Wagner got a bit of heat at Image Comics with his Daniel Hillyard collaborations, Plastic, Plush, Vinyl, and the recent hit Narco, as well as other "quirky horror" comics of his, such as The Hard Place with Nic Rummel, Gun Candy with Brian Stelfreeze, The Ride, and I Was a Fashion School Serial Killer. He has also written Batman: Arkham Origins, Legends of the Dark Knight, Witchblade/Red Sonja, World of Warcraft: Bloodsworn, I.C.E., Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood, and Cyberpunk 2077 tie-ins. But what about the rest of his back catalogue? Well, Yumi: Spy Fatale, Baddie Royale is now to be serialised as Yumi: 00EX, as a four-issue miniseries in August from Image Comics, with variant covers by Mirka Andolfo and Nicoletta Baldari. The entire first issue can be read for free here.

Image Comics describes it thus: "When her MI6 boyfriend disappears, Yumi storms the agency—hacking their network, dismantling their operatives, and setting everything on fire. There she finds her first ally… a fully AI Lamborghini that's built less like a car and more like a Weapon of Mass Destruction. Yumi is in love. Yumi is lethal." The original campaign was more verbose and stated, "Yumi LOVES Richard! But, Richard (MI-6's greatest spy) has gone missing, and now Yumi will do anything to find him…burn down MI-6, send Paris into chaos, attack the city of Dubai, and even kill all his ex's. Thinking about it, Yumi just might be the world's greatest anti-spy. It all started by chance, as Yumi met Richard at a coffee shop in Japan. It was love at first sight, and a storybook romance ensued. Yumi was head over heels in love. As the weeks went by, that love only grew stronger. Until Richard disappeared without a trace. Now, Yumi must find him at any cost, and that starts by taking matters into her own hands. Did we mention that Yumi might be the most gifted hacker on the planet? And that she's been trained by one of the world's foremost experts in combat (that would be Ms. V.)? See, Yumi's dad is the founder and owner of the Tanuki Corporation, one of Japan's most prominent tech businesses, and he spared no expense training his daughter to be able to defend herself. The hacker part? Well, her dad was considered a tech-genius during his prime, so the apple didn't fall far from the tree; and in reality, Yumi is way more gifted than even he knows. Needless to say, things are about to get crazy. YUMI: SPY FATALE, BADDIE ROYALE is a modern-day spin on the spy-genre, told for a new generation. With a tone somewhere between Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and the Kingsman films, Yumi brings a breath of fresh air and an all-new spin on the action/spy stories we all love."

Of course, now Wagner has dropped the Scott Pilgrim reference and gone with another, more recent comparison. "Part The Kingsman, part K-Pop Demon Hunters, all attitude," said Wagner in what they call an exclusive scoop on the announcement at Popverse even though this is all five years old… "We even tossed in an AI Lamborghini sidekick that's built like a WMD, because with Hoyt and I involved, subtlety never really had a chance."

Originally from Queens, New York, now based in Atlanta, Hoyt Silva is a huge Hip-Hop fan, studied graphic design at Tallahassee Community College but dropped out after a portfolio review with Brian Stelfreeze, moving to Atlanta to pursue comics professionally. He is the co-creator and artist of Last Stop and Mongrel with Trey Walker on Webtoon, later collected as a graphic novel from Scout Comics. He has also drawn Quatermain: Ghosts of the Nzadi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rom Bluewater, Skyward and Mommy Blog from Image, drawn Mercy Sparx from Devil's Due, and Trailer Park Boys. Yumi: 00EX #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 12th of August, 2026.

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