South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying

Okay. Admit it. You still have Kyle & Tolkien's "Pretty Boys Walk Like THIS" stuck in your head, too… don't you. Guilty as charged on this end. And that's just the season-opening episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park Season 26 (kyletolkien23). That brings us to a look at this Wednesday's episode, with Kyle complaining about a certain "dumb prince and his stupid wife" in the episode titled "Worldwide Privacy Tour." Now, we're going to go out on a limb and say that the promo and title give us the impression that a certain couple who used to be part of British Royalty will be getting roasted.

So for a look at what's to come, here's a quick promo for Comedy Central's South Park S26E02 "Worldwide Privacy Tour" (followed by a look back at a very special event in the long-running series' history):

South Park Season 26 Episode 2 "Worldwide Privacy Tour": The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town.

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert: A Look Back

From "Jackin' It In San Diego" and "Butters the Cat" to "The Ballad of Lemmiwinks" and (of course) "Kyle's Mom"- with a whole lot in-between- here's a look at what the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert had to offer:

In the following clip, Parker, Stone, and Les Claypool offer their live take on the show's iconic theme song. Following that… did someone say they needed a "Montage":

The South Park 25th Anniversary Experience featured some incredible cosplay, karaoke performances & more as attendees had a chance to check out items from the show's archive, take photos with iconic moments from the series, and play lawn games with fellow fans. Take a look at some of the highlights:

MTV Entertainment Studios' deal with Parker and Stone included extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through a 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal included 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+ (with new movies already confirmed for 2023).