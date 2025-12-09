Posted in: Comedy Central, Current News, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Season 28 Returns Wednesday: Santa Trump & Vance the Elf?

The holidays are set to hit South Park hard on Wednesday night, with a new teaser offering a look at... Santa Trump and Vance the Elf?

We've got a new episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's long-running, more-relevant-than-ever-before animated series dropping this Wednesday, December 10th – and it looks like South Park is getting into the holiday spirit. We've got Stan sharing that now, more than ever, everyone needs a big Christmas miracle. Unfortunately, it looks like the town's getting "Santa Trump" and his faithful elf, JD Vance, instead.

Here's a look at the teaser that was released on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a look back at our real-time thoughts on last month's episode, "Turkey Trot":

South Park Season 28 Episode 4: "Turkey Trot" Real-Time Thoughts

It looks like Parker & Stone are taking on genetically jacked-up food. Reminds us of something…

Mayor McDaniels admits that South Park can't get sponsorship for the annual Turkey Trot because the town has fallen on hard times – so it's time for Saudi Arabia sponsorship, with a $5000 cash prize!

FYI: Mr. Mackey is now a janitor.

Cartman is "an expert in race science." Uh-oh. Cartman's proof of being a "race expert" is trying to get Token on the team because he's Black, and Cartman assumes that means he must be fast.

Chief Harris won't turn over Peter Thiel, so Pete Hegseth and the "Department of War" demand that he be turned over.

"Now get your little bitch-ass outta my town": Chief Harris literally kicks Hegseth out of the building.

Okay, that Pete Hegseth infomerical was pretty great. Unfortunately for Pete, Donald Trump isn't happy, but he's giving Pete all of the military might he needs to push back on South Park.

Trump sending the military into an innocent town… feels like we've seen this before…

TURKEY TROT DAY!!!! Cartman loses his shit when he learns that Token pulled out over Saudi Arabia sponsoring the race.

One person's Turkey Trot is another person's… Antifa insurrection?!?

Cartman's defence of Saudi Arabian investments in the U.S. as a way of making society more progressive was exactly the broken logic you would expect.

Pete Hegseth's obsession with his social media numbers was a perfect running joke. Pete's waging a "content war" on South Park.

UH-OH! Kristi Noem is trying to steal Pete's social media thunder, and he's not having any of it!

PROGRAMMING UPDATE: A new episode of South Park hits Comedy Central on December 10th.

Pete tear-gassed the runners, so there's no route to the finish line right now.

Not gonna lie. Watching Pete beating up South Park citizens was pissing me off.

Of course, Token somehow crosses the finish line first, and Cartman gets his win.

We're getting an interesting take on Chief Harris… and I'm not liking that threat against South Park at the end.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!