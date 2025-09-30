Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: splinter cell, splinter cell: deathwatch

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Sneak Peek: Sam's Mission Goes Offline

Here's a sneak peek at Netflix and Derek Kolstad's ("John Wick") Liev Schreiber and Kirby Howell-Baptiste-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

We're down to the two-week mark before Derek Kolstad ("John Wick"), Sun Creature and Fost, and Ubisoft Film & Television's Liev Schreiber (Sam Fisher) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Zinnia McKenna)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch hits Netflix screens. That seems as good a time as any to drop another sneak peek. For this go-around, Sam gets a heads-up from Grim (Janet Varney) about a mission he's specifically equipped to deal with. One problem? The mission's offline, which means back-up won't be happening. But what could go wrong… right?

Here's a look at the sneak peek that was released earlier today, followed by the sneak peek that dropped last week – with the animated series set to hit Netflix on October 14th:

Here's a look back at the official key art poster offering a rundown of the season's episode titles that was released. In addition, we have a look at the opening title sequence, followed by some previous previews of what's to come and more:

Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, "Deathwatch" brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Kolstad and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style. Now, here's a look back at the updated image gallery:

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series set to debut this fall, the clip below begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft, with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent was published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer, with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!