Posted in: Netflix, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators on Series Leaving Netflix Later This Year

Star Trek: Prodigy's Dan and Kevin Hageman addressed the show's future on Netflix and wanting to find the animated series a new home.

Article Summary Star Trek: Prodigy will leave Netflix completely by end of 2024 as its licensing deal expires, sparking concern.

Creators Dan and Kevin Hageman are actively seeking a new streaming home to save the beloved animated series.

Season two features the young Protostar crew, Admiral Janeway, and returns of Trek icons like Wil Wheaton.

Fans hope for a season three as Prodigy's storyline intertwines legacy characters and fresh threats.

Prodigy is starting to feel like the neglected stepchild in the Star Trek family as the fate of the animated series hangs in the balance. Brothers Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman, who created the series, checked in on social media, finding themselves in a familiar uncertain fate given how long it took for the already-finished season two to get picked up by Netflix after its initial one-season run on Paramount+. As Netflix premiered all of season two on July 1st, 2024, there hasn't been any news about its fate since, but the Hagemans dropped an urgent reminder to anyone who's listening, stepping up the campaign to once again save the series.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Dan and Kevin Hageman on Searching for New Home for Animated Series; Season 3 Hopes

"While the future removal of #StarTrekProdigy on Netflix is disconcerting, it has little to do with lack of viewership or anything nefarious. The license for S1 is up June 24, and S2 Dec 31," the Hagemans wrote on social media. "We hold out hope someone will pick it up. The next generation of Trek fans deserve it." Season one introduced a group of young aliens as they discover a mysterious experimental Starfleet vessel called the U.S.S. Protostar. Guiding the young crew along the way is a holographic version of the legendary former captain of the U.S.S. Voyager, Kathryn Janeway, with Kate Mulgrew reprising her role from Star Trek: Voyager.

As they unravel the mysteries of the worlds they explore and the origins of the ship, they discover that not only was it originally led by Janeway's former first officer Chakotay (Robert Beltran), who served as its captain, but he was also trying to get his ship away from the Diviner (John Noble), a Vau N'Akat, seeking revenge by trying to use the Protostar to serve as a trojan horse against the Federation. His daughter, Gwyndala (Ella Purnell) is one of the young crew of the Protostar, who joins her young friends instead of her father's mission to destroy the Federation.

With season two, the Protostar crew became official Starfleet cadets with the guidance of the real Vice Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew) as she searches for her former first officer, who we discover sent the Protostar away as the young crew found it abandoned initially. Unfortunately, not only do they deal with another Vau N'Akat threat with Ascencia (Jameela Jamil), who becomes the vengeful tyrant, The Vindicator. They also have to deal with another threat called the Loom, temporal beasts that risk destroying all existence. They're not alone as Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) returns to his duty as a traveler to help the crew out against the Loom.

By the end of season two, things come full circle as we see mother and son finally reunite in Star Trek canon with Gates McFadden reprising her role as Dr. Beverly Crusher, also returning, and we discover that Wesley has met his half-brother, Jack, who's an infant in the animated series. Jack was originally introduced in the live-action Picard as an adult and was played by Ed Speleers in the third and final season. McFadden and Wheaton were original cast members of the Star Trek franchise's first live-action spinoff, The Next Generation, when it premiered in 1987.

Prodigy saw the return of not only Voyager alum Mulgrew and Beltran but also Robert Picardo, who reprised his role as The Doctor. While we won't know for a while what will happen to Janeway and Chakotay unless a season three becomes a reality, we'll at least see The Doctor return in the 32nd century set live action Starfleet Academy on Paramount+ since he is a digital creation and basically, immortal. Here's hoping Star Trek: Prodigy has a new home elsewhere, like Tubi, HBO Max, Peacock? The series, which also stars Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Bonnie Gordon, and Jimmi Simpson, is available on Netflix.

While the future removal of #StarTrekProdigy on Netflix is disconcerting, it has little to do with lack of viewership or anything nefarious. The license for S1 is up June 24, and S2 Dec 31. We hold out hope someone will pick it up. The next generation of Trek fans deserve it. — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) May 14, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!